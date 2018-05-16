We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Grinch Christmas Eve Hamper

Grinch Christmas Eve Hamper

£10.00
£10.00/each

Product Description

  • Ceramic mug, one pair of blue and white striped stretch socks, hot chocolate flavour drink powder, marshmallows and candy canes.
  • Grinch Treats Hamper.
  • Hot Chocolate & Mini Mallows.
  • Marshmallows not suitable for vegetarians.

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk
  • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Use hot chocolate flavoured powder immediately after opening. Protect Marshmallows from heat, light and moisture.

Preparation and Usage

  • Before first use wash mug in warm soapy water and dry thoroughly.
  • Mug suitable for dishwasher and microwave use.

Warnings

  • Ceramics are fragile, inspect regularly and do not use if damaged.
  • One pair of stretch socks, one size.
  • Composition: 98% polyester, 2% elastane.
  • KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE

Recycling info

Packing. Recycle

Return to

  • IG Design Group UK Ltd.
  • Howard House, Howard Way, Newport Pagnell MK16 9PX,
  • United Kingdom

Safety information

Ceramics are fragile, inspect regularly and do not use if damaged. One pair of stretch socks, one size. Composition: 98% polyester, 2% elastane. KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE

  • Ceramic mug.
  • One pair of blue and white striped stretch socks.
  • Hot chocolate flavour drink powder.
  • Marshmallows.
  • Candy canes.

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Corn Syrup, Water, Dextrose, Beef Gelatin, Corn Starch

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk
  • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame

Storage

  • Store in a cool, dry place. Use hot chocolate flavoured powder immediately after opening. Protect Marshmallows from heat, light and moisture.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy 1423 kJ 341 kcal
Fat 0.5 g
of which saturates 0.4 g
Carbohydrate 79 g
of which sugars 59 g
Protein 3.5 g
Salt 0.03 g

  • Ceramic mug.
  • One pair of blue and white striped stretch socks.
  • Hot chocolate flavour drink powder.
  • Marshmallows.
  • Candy canes.

Information

Ingredients

Sugar (67%), Glucose Syrup, Water, Natural Flavouring, Colour (Beetroot Red)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk
  • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame

Storage

  • Store in a cool, dry place. Use hot chocolate flavoured powder immediately after opening. Protect Marshmallows from heat, light and moisture.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy 1650 kJ 388 kcal
Fat 0.0 g
of which saturates 0.0 g
Carbohydrate 97 g
of which sugars 80 g
Protein 0.0 g
Salt 0.0 g

  • Ceramic mug.
  • One pair of blue and white striped stretch socks.
  • Hot chocolate flavour drink powder.
  • Marshmallows.
  • Candy canes.

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Whey (Milk), Corn Syrup Solid, Non-fat Dry Milk, Cocoa Powder (processed with alkali) (5%), Salt, Stabiliser (Cellose Gum), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk
  • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame

Storage

  • Store in a cool, dry place. Use hot chocolate flavoured powder immediately after opening. Protect Marshmallows from heat, light and moisture.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy 1527 kJ 365 kcal
Fat 0.8 g
of which saturates 0.6 g
Carbohydrate 85 g
of which sugars 68 g
Protein 5.8 g
Salt 1.6 g
