Tesco Katsu Breaded Prawns 175g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1086kJ / 259kcal
Product Description
- King prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei) in a spicy gluten free crumb coating made with rice flakes and coriander.
- Spicy and Crispy King prawns coated in a spicy, golden gluten free rice flake crumb.
- Pack size: 175G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Prawn (Crustacean) (45%), Rice Flour, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flakes, Potato Starch, Spices, Garlic, Bamboo Fibre, Onion, Maize Flour, Dextrose, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Maize Starch, Salt, Onion Powder, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Coriander, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Stabilisers (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Colour (Curcumin), Paprika Extract, Turmeric Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 9 -11 mins Remove packaging. Place on a baking tray in the centre of the pre-heated oven. Do not reheat.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 15 -17 mins Remove packaging. Place on a baking tray in the centre of the pre-heated oven. Do not reheat.
Produce of
Made using prawns farmed in Vietnam.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
175g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/3 pack (55g**)
|Energy
|1086kJ / 259kcal
|597kJ / 143kcal
|Fat
|11.8g
|6.5g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|26.1g
|14.4g
|Sugars
|1.2g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|1.1g
|Protein
|11.2g
|6.1g
|Salt
|0.90g
|0.50g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 175g typically weighs 164g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
