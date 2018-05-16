We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Mexican Style Rice & Beans 300G

Tesco Mexican Style Rice & Beans 300G

½ of a pack

Energy
667kJ
158kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
3.3g

low

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.0g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.42g

low

7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 445kJ / 106kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked rice, sweetcorn and black turtle beans with red pepper, onion, spinach, lime juice and spices.
  • A mix of rice and black beans with sweetcorn, pepper & spinach, in a smoky chipotle dressing.
  • with a smoky chipotle dressing
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice (54%) [Water, Long Grain Rice], Sweetcorn, Black Turtle Beans (9%), Red Pepper, Onion, Coriander, Spinach, Lime Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Lime Juice, Smoked Paprika, Garlic Purée, Cumin Seed, Chipotle Chilli Powder, Salt, Coriander Powder, Black Pepper, White Wine Vinegar.

Storage

Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Remove label.
800W & 900W 2 mins
Pierce film lid several times. Heat on full power. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (150g)
Energy445kJ / 106kcal667kJ / 158kcal
Fat2.2g3.3g
Saturates0.3g0.5g
Carbohydrate17.5g26.3g
Sugars1.3g2.0g
Fibre2.5g3.8g
Protein2.7g4.1g
Salt0.28g0.42g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
