Tesco Mexican Style Rice & Beans 300G

½ of a pack
- Energy
- 667kJ
-
- 158kcal
- 8%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.3g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.5g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.0g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.42g
- 7%of the reference intake
low
low
low
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 445kJ / 106kcal
Product Description
- Cooked rice, sweetcorn and black turtle beans with red pepper, onion, spinach, lime juice and spices.
- A mix of rice and black beans with sweetcorn, pepper & spinach, in a smoky chipotle dressing.
- with a smoky chipotle dressing
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice (54%) [Water, Long Grain Rice], Sweetcorn, Black Turtle Beans (9%), Red Pepper, Onion, Coriander, Spinach, Lime Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Lime Juice, Smoked Paprika, Garlic Purée, Cumin Seed, Chipotle Chilli Powder, Salt, Coriander Powder, Black Pepper, White Wine Vinegar.
Storage
Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Remove label.
800W & 900W 2 mins
Pierce film lid several times. Heat on full power. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (150g)
|Energy
|445kJ / 106kcal
|667kJ / 158kcal
|Fat
|2.2g
|3.3g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|17.5g
|26.3g
|Sugars
|1.3g
|2.0g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|3.8g
|Protein
|2.7g
|4.1g
|Salt
|0.28g
|0.42g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
