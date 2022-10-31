Lynx Attract For Her Washbag Gift Set
- LYNX ATTRACT FOR HER WASHBAG GIFT SET
- Why should men get all the all-day freshness? LYNX isn’t just for the guys. It’s time for her to start fresh and bright and stay that way. All. Day. Long. Give her the gift of LYNX with our vibrant rose & bergamot scent, encapsulated in the LYNX Attract for Her Washbag Gift Set. This set of gifts for her teams up two full-size LYNX Attract for Her products – Bodywash 225 ml and Bodyspray 150 ml – packaged in a classy but modern washbag to take her fresh-feeling self anywhere she wants. There’ll be no need to fake happiness when she unwraps this bad boy. Trust us. With a 12-hour refreshing scent, the bodywash washes away odour and keeps her smelling shower-fresh. Plus, our 100% plant-based moisturisers make her skin feel irresistibly soft, naturally. Featuring a vibrant mixture of succulent fruit and gentle floral notes, the bodyspray keeps her covered with 48-hour odour protection. This irresistible, iconic fragrance will boost her confidence, leaving her skin feeling fresh and clean, and smelling 100% ready. A few quick sprays are all she needs to make a lasting impression. Buying presents for your daughter or niece has never been easier. Or for your sister, or a friend, or... you get the gist.
- LYNX Attract for Her Washbag Gift Set includes two gifts for her: LYNX Attract for Her Bodywash 225 ml and Bodyspray 150 ml, tucked in a stylish washbag
- This iconic bodywash and bodyspray duo will invigorate her senses with a subtle rose and bergamot scent
- With a 12-hour fragrance, the bodywash leaves her skin feeling clean and smelling 100% ready
- The bodyspray with dual-action odour-busting zinc technology gives her 48 hours of odour protection, keeping her feeling confident and smelling sweet, all day
- The gift set comes in an elegant washbag designed to store her favourite LYNX essentials on the go
- This set of gifts for women is perfect for any occasion – think the ultimate stocking filler, secret Santa surprise or all-year-round gift winner
LYNX ATTRACT FOR HER BODYSPRAY 150ML Ingredients: Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Zinc Neodecanoate, Isopropyl Myristate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Farnesol, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool. LYNX ATTRACT FOR HER BODYWASH 225ML Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, Citric Acid, PPG-6, Lactic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Saccharide Isomerate, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool
United Kingdom
- LYNX ATTRACT FOR HER BODYSPRAY 150ML DIRECTIONS: Hold can 15cm from the body and spray. CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children.
