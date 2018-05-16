Toblerone Tiny Assorted Chocolates 340G

Product Description
- An assortment of Swiss milk chocolates, Swiss chocolates, and Swiss white chocolates all with honey and almond nougat (10%).
- Toblerone Milk Chocolate - Smooth milk chocolate with honey and almond nougat
- Toblerone Dark Chocolate - Rich dark chocolate with honey and almond nougat
- Toblerone White Chocolate - Creamy white chocolate with honey and almond nougat
- An Assortment of Swiss Chocolates with Honey & Almond Nougat
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 340G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Honey (3%), Milk Fat, Almonds (1.6%), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Egg White, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 28 % minimum, Milk Solids: 14 % minimum, Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 50 % minimum
Allergy Information
- Contains: Almonds, Eggs, Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Produce of
Made in Switzerland
Distributor address
- Mondelez UK,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
Return to
- Mondelez UK,
- Consumer Response,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.toblerone.com
Net Contents
340g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|Energy
|2203 kJ / 527 kcal
|Fat
|29 g
|of which saturates
|17 g
|Carbohydrate
|58 g
|of which sugars
|57 g
|Fibre
|3.6 g
|Protein
|5.9 g
|Salt
|0.11 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.