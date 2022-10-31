Tesco Finest Teriyaki Pork Belly Bites 280G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1442kJ / 347kcal
Product Description
- Pork belly bites coated with a Teriyaki style glaze, with a Teriyaki style sauce.
- Succulent & Flavoursome with a rich teriyaki glaze
- Pack size: 280G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (83%), Sugar, Water, Rice Wine, Cornflour, Rice Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Glucose, Soya Bean, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Maltodextrin, Cane Molasses, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic Powder, Ginger Powder, Red Pepper, Onion Powder, Dehydrated Garlic, Cinnamon Powder, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder, Star Anise, Clove, Parsley, Flavouring, Ginger Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
This product has been previously frozen and restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 30 mins For best results oven cook. Remove sleeve, film lid and sauce sachet. Cover tray with foil and place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven, remove foil and drizzle the sauce over the pork belly bites evenly. Return to the oven without foil for a further 15 minutes. Remove from the oven, stir well to coat the pork belly bites in sauce before serving.
Produce of
Made using British and EU pork.
Number of uses
9 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
280g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One piece (26g**)
|Energy
|1442kJ / 347kcal
|375kJ / 90kcal
|Fat
|25.0g
|6.5g
|Saturates
|9.5g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|8.6g
|2.2g
|Sugars
|8.5g
|2.2g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|21.8g
|5.7g
|Salt
|1.46g
|0.38g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 280g typically weighs 234g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
