Allinson's Heat & Eat Wholemeal & Rye 4 Rolls

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1094 kJ
Product Description
- 4 Wholemeal rolls
- 85% of your daily whole grain in 1 roll**
- **Based on US Dietary Guidelines of 48g of whole grain a day.
- Thomas Allinson
- The passionate baker
- Thomas Allinson was a champion of wholemeal bread. Even when it was unfashionable to say so, he was passionate and lauded its virtues.
- We like to think he would have approved of these Wholemeal & Rye rolls that are packed with whole grains and are delicious too.
- Enjoy these rolls straight from the oven for a freshly baked experience: simply pop in the oven for 5 minutes to get a deliciously crispy crust and soft warm inside.
- ® "Allinson's" is a Registered Trade Mark.
- Heat & Eat
- Batch Baked
- High in fibre
- No artificial preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Kosher - SKA
High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Rye Flour, Wheat and Rye Sourdough, Wheat Protein, Malted Barley Flour, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Fermented Wheat Flour, Vinegar, Salt, Sustainable Soya Flour, Molasses Sugar, Emulsifiers: E471, E472e, Dextrose, Wheat Starch, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), With 54% Wholegrain (Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients listed in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing: You can freeze our rolls for up to 1 month. Place in freezer as soon as possible after purchase.For best before see front of pack. Store in a cool, dry place - ideally not refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: How to heat: Oven bake these rolls to get a delicious crispy crust and a soft, warm inside.
Appliances may vary. Serve warm, do not re-heat.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging and pre-heat oven.
200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas Mark 6
Wrap in foil and bake for 16 minutes.
Instructions: Remove all packaging and pre-heat oven.
200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas Mark 6, 5 minutes
Additives
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
Allinson's,
Vanwall Road,
Maidenhead,
SL6 4UF.
Allied Bakeries Ireland,
Orby Link,
Return to
- We'd love to hear from you:
- Tel: 0800 197 1286 (I.E 1800 928 070).
- E-mail: talktous@allinsonbread.com.
- www.allinsonsbread.co.uk
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
- Allinson's,
- Vanwall Road,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 4UF.
- Allied Bakeries Ireland,
- Orby Link,
- Belfast,
Net Contents
4 x Rolls
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|After heating Per 100g
|After heating Per Roll
|% RI† Per Roll
|Energy
|1094 kJ
|831 kJ
|10%
|-
|260 kcal
|198 kcal
|10%
|Fat
|4.3 g
|3.3 g
|5%
|of which: saturates
|0.9 g
|0.7 g
|4%
|Carbohydrate
|39.9 g
|30.3 g
|12%
|of which: sugars
|2.5 g
|1.9 g
|2%
|Fibre
|7.0 g
|5.3 g
|Protein
|11.8 g
|9.0 g
|18%
|Salt
|0.75 g
|0.57 g
|10%
|† RI = Reference Intake
|-
|-
|-
