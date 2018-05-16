We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Tesco Mini Cheese Selection 320G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Mini Cheese Selection 320G
£4.00
£12.50/kg

Per 30g

Energy
501kJ
121kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
9.5g

high

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.6g

high

33%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.6g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.47g

high

8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1669kJ / 402kcal

Product Description

  • Wensleydale cheese with sweetened dried cranberries. Medium Cheddar cheese with garlic powder, rubbed parsley and dried chives. Wensleydale cheese with raisins, brandy, candied orange peel and candied lemon peel. Red Leicester cheese with scotch bonnet chilli relish and dried red bell peppers.
  • FESTIVE FAVOURITES Wensleydale & Cranberry, Cheddar with Garlic & Herbs, Mince Pie Wensleydale and Sweet Chilli Red Leicester
  • Pack size: 320G

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Number of uses

approx. 10 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Contains alcohol..Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

320g (4 x 80g e)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1669kJ / 402kcal501kJ / 121kcal
Fat31.7g9.5g
Saturates21.9g6.6g
Carbohydrate8.3g2.5g
Sugars5.4g1.6g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein20.6g6.2g
Salt1.58g0.47g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Contains alcohol..Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..

Per 30g

Energy
449kJ
108kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
7.8g

high

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.9g

high

25%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.2g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.52g

high

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1497kJ / 360kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wensleydale Cheese (Milk), Dark Raisins (9%) [Raisins, Sunflower Oil], Brandy, Fructose, Candied Orange Peel [Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Candied Lemon Peel [Lemon Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Number of uses

approx. 10 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1497kJ / 360kcal449kJ / 108kcal
Fat26.1g7.8g
Saturates16.3g4.9g
Carbohydrate13.5g4.1g
Sugars10.8g3.2g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein16.0g4.8g
Salt1.74g0.52g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Per 30g

Energy
501kJ
121kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
9.5g

high

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.6g

high

33%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.6g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.47g

high

8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1669kJ / 402kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk), Scotch Bonnet Chilli Relish (6%) [Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Red Pepper, Scotch Bonnet Chilli, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Garlic, Cornflour, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid)], Fructose, Red Bell Pepper, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Number of uses

approx. 10 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1669kJ / 402kcal501kJ / 121kcal
Fat31.7g9.5g
Saturates21.9g6.6g
Carbohydrate8.3g2.5g
Sugars5.4g1.6g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein20.6g6.2g
Salt1.58g0.47g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Per 30g

Energy
505kJ
122kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
10.0g

high

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.5g

high

33%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.43g

medium

7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1682kJ / 406kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Medium Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Garlic Powder, Dried Parsley, Dried Chive.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Number of uses

approx. 10 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1682kJ / 406kcal505kJ / 122kcal
Fat33.2g10.0g
Saturates21.6g6.5g
Carbohydrate3.7g1.1g
Sugars0.3g<0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein22.8g6.8g
Salt1.43g0.43g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Per 30g

Energy
465kJ
112kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
8.5g

high

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.0g

high

30%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.9g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.32g

medium

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1551kJ / 374kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wensleydale Cheese (Milk), Sweetened Dried Cranberries (13%) [Sugar, Cranberry, Sunflower Oil], Fructose, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Number of uses

approx. 10 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1551kJ / 374kcal465kJ / 112kcal
Fat28.3g8.5g
Saturates20.0g6.0g
Carbohydrate13.5g4.0g
Sugars13.0g3.9g
Fibre1.5g0.4g
Protein15.6g4.7g
Salt1.08g0.32g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
View all Cheese

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here