Tesco Mini Cheese Selection 320G
Per 30g
- Energy
- 501kJ
-
- 121kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 9.5g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 6.6g
- 33%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.6g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.47g
- 8%of the reference intake
high
high
medium
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1669kJ / 402kcal
Product Description
- Wensleydale cheese with sweetened dried cranberries. Medium Cheddar cheese with garlic powder, rubbed parsley and dried chives. Wensleydale cheese with raisins, brandy, candied orange peel and candied lemon peel. Red Leicester cheese with scotch bonnet chilli relish and dried red bell peppers.
- FESTIVE FAVOURITES Wensleydale & Cranberry, Cheddar with Garlic & Herbs, Mince Pie Wensleydale and Sweet Chilli Red Leicester
- Pack size: 320G
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
Number of uses
approx. 10 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Contains alcohol..Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
320g (4 x 80g e)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1669kJ / 402kcal
|501kJ / 121kcal
|Fat
|31.7g
|9.5g
|Saturates
|21.9g
|6.6g
|Carbohydrate
|8.3g
|2.5g
|Sugars
|5.4g
|1.6g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Protein
|20.6g
|6.2g
|Salt
|1.58g
|0.47g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Contains alcohol..Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wensleydale Cheese (Milk), Dark Raisins (9%) [Raisins, Sunflower Oil], Brandy, Fructose, Candied Orange Peel [Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Candied Lemon Peel [Lemon Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
Number of uses
approx. 10 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1497kJ / 360kcal
|449kJ / 108kcal
|Fat
|26.1g
|7.8g
|Saturates
|16.3g
|4.9g
|Carbohydrate
|13.5g
|4.1g
|Sugars
|10.8g
|3.2g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Protein
|16.0g
|4.8g
|Salt
|1.74g
|0.52g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk), Scotch Bonnet Chilli Relish (6%) [Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Red Pepper, Scotch Bonnet Chilli, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Garlic, Cornflour, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid)], Fructose, Red Bell Pepper, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
Number of uses
approx. 10 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1669kJ / 402kcal
|501kJ / 121kcal
|Fat
|31.7g
|9.5g
|Saturates
|21.9g
|6.6g
|Carbohydrate
|8.3g
|2.5g
|Sugars
|5.4g
|1.6g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Protein
|20.6g
|6.2g
|Salt
|1.58g
|0.47g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Medium Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Garlic Powder, Dried Parsley, Dried Chive.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
Number of uses
approx. 10 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1682kJ / 406kcal
|505kJ / 122kcal
|Fat
|33.2g
|10.0g
|Saturates
|21.6g
|6.5g
|Carbohydrate
|3.7g
|1.1g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Protein
|22.8g
|6.8g
|Salt
|1.43g
|0.43g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wensleydale Cheese (Milk), Sweetened Dried Cranberries (13%) [Sugar, Cranberry, Sunflower Oil], Fructose, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
Number of uses
approx. 10 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1551kJ / 374kcal
|465kJ / 112kcal
|Fat
|28.3g
|8.5g
|Saturates
|20.0g
|6.0g
|Carbohydrate
|13.5g
|4.0g
|Sugars
|13.0g
|3.9g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.4g
|Protein
|15.6g
|4.7g
|Salt
|1.08g
|0.32g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.