Tesco Finest Chocolate & Caramel Gift Cake

A little gem...
This was bought as a small cake fort our grandson ad his 12th birthday. He (and family) report it as wonderful. Enough for 4 to have a good portion really tasty. Would happily purchase again.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1918kJ / 458kcal
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Butter (Milk), Dark Chocolate (9%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract, Flavouring], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Salted Caramel Sauce (8%) [Invert Sugar Syrup, Butter (Milk), Sugar, Muscovado Sugar, Skimmed Milk, Water, Maize Starch, Sea Salt, Salt, Caramelised Sugar, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Glucose Syrup, Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Single Cream (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Milk, Palm Kernel Oil, Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Colour (Plain Caramel), Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Dried Egg White, Shea Fat, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide), Flavourings.
Keep upright. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Remove outer packaging and plastic collar before cutting. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.
4 Servings
Collar. Recycle Carton. Recycle Base. Recycle
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a cake (77g)
|Energy
|1918kJ / 458kcal
|1477kJ / 353kcal
|Fat
|22.5g
|17.3g
|Saturates
|12.9g
|9.9g
|Carbohydrate
|58.9g
|45.4g
|Sugars
|45.6g
|35.1g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|1.2g
|Protein
|4.2g
|3.2g
|Salt
|0.40g
|0.31g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
