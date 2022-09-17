We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Chocolate & Caramel Gift Cake

£5.00
£5.00/each

1/4 of a cake

Energy
1477kJ
353kcal
18%of the reference intake
Fat
17.3g

high

25%of the reference intake
Saturates
9.9g

high

50%of the reference intake
Sugars
35.1g

high

39%of the reference intake
Salt
0.31g

medium

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1918kJ / 458kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate cake filled with salted caramel sauce, covered with caramel flavour buttercream and decorated with chocolate drops, fudge pieces and chocolate flavour topping.
  • Mini chocolate sponge cake filled with a delicious salted caramel sauce. Hand finished with caramel flavour buttercream, rich dark chocolate ganache piping, a drizzle of chocolate and a sprinkle of fudge cubes.
  • Delicious chocolate cake filled with salted caramel sauce & hand piped with a rich chocolate ganache and caramel flavour buttercream

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Butter (Milk), Dark Chocolate (9%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract, Flavouring], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Salted Caramel Sauce (8%) [Invert Sugar Syrup, Butter (Milk), Sugar, Muscovado Sugar, Skimmed Milk, Water, Maize Starch, Sea Salt, Salt, Caramelised Sugar, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Glucose Syrup, Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Single Cream (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Milk, Palm Kernel Oil, Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Colour (Plain Caramel), Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Dried Egg White, Shea Fat, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide), Flavourings.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep upright. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging and plastic collar before cutting. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Collar. Recycle Carton. Recycle Base. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a cake (77g)
Energy1918kJ / 458kcal1477kJ / 353kcal
Fat22.5g17.3g
Saturates12.9g9.9g
Carbohydrate58.9g45.4g
Sugars45.6g35.1g
Fibre1.6g1.2g
Protein4.2g3.2g
Salt0.40g0.31g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
A little gem...

5 stars

This was bought as a small cake fort our grandson ad his 12th birthday. He (and family) report it as wonderful. Enough for 4 to have a good portion really tasty. Would happily purchase again.

