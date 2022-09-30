Real Techniques Mini Mistleglow Set
Product Description
- Real Techniques Mini Mistleglow Set
- Give the gift of brushes meant for maximum glow + perfectly sized for on the go with this 4 piece mini set
- RT® 402 mini setting brush
- Soft, fluffy bristles precisely dust on highlighting + setting powders for natural illumination
- RT® 407 mini multitask brush
- Tapered bristles blend cream or powder color makeup for buildable coverage
- RT® 307 mini shading brush
- Short, dense bristles build cream or powder color to intensify coverage
- RT® 200 mini expert face brush
- Firm bristles buff liquid or cream foundation for a glowing, flawless finish
- For patent information: www.parispresents.com/patentinformation
- ©2022 Paris Presents Incorporated.
- Real Techniques® and RT® are registered trademarks in the U.S., Australia, and other countries.
- For liquid + powder + cream
- Cruelty free
- 100% vegan
Made in China
- Security Protected
- Paris Presents Incorporated,
- Libertyville,
- IL 60048,
- USA.
- EU - Paris Presents UK Ltd,
- Dornhofstrasse 34,
- Paris Presents UK Ltd.,
- 11th Floor,
- Whitefriars,
- Lewins Mead,
- Bristol,
- BS1 2NT.
4 x Mistleglow Set
Security Protected
