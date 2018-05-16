Baileys Salted Caramel Yule Log

Product Description
- Chocolate sponge filled with chocolate flavour Frosting, coated in milk chocolate, masked with Baileys™ flavoured salted caramel ganache and decorated with lustred milk chocolate curls and a chocolate plaque.
- This product is intended for purchase and enjoyment by people of legal purchase age for alcohol beverages. Please remember to drink Baileys responsibly.
- Get the facts. Be DRINKAWARE
- Visit drinkaware.co.uk for the facts
- The Baileys word and associated logos are trademarks of R & A Bailey & Co and are used under license.
- Festive Favourite
- Hand decorated
- Go on... it's Christmas
- Hydrogenated vegetable oil free
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Egg, Unsalted Butter (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Whipping Cream (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Egg White, Whey Powder (Milk), Whole Milk Powder, Flavouring, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk), Milk Fat, Soya Flour, Colours (E150B, E172, E160C), Cornflour, Emulsifiers (Mono & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Lactose (Milk), Preservatives (Sodium Acetate, Potassium Sorbate, Acetic Acid), Rice Flour, Grape Juice from Concentrate, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Palm Kernel Oil, Salt, Maize Starch, Coconut Oil, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Milk Protein, Shea Fat, Palm Fat, Sal Fat, Mango Kernel Fat, Dried Egg White, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Vanilla Extract, Baileys Flavoured Caramel Ganache 41%, Chocolate Flavour Filling 21%, Milk Chocolate 11%
Allergy Information
- Also may contain traces of Nuts. This product does not contain Nuts but is produced in a factory which uses Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once pack is opened store in an airtight container. Remove all packaging. Keep flat.For best before see top of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Care, Serving
- Remove outer packaging before cutting. Place cake with the board on a firm surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.
Number of uses
This pack provides 8 servings
Recycling info
Window. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Finsbury Food Group Ltd.,
- Maes-y-Coed Road,
- Cardiff,
- CF14 4XR.
Return to
- When writing please quote the best before details.
- enquiries@finsburyfoods.co.uk
- Finsbury Food Group Ltd.,
- Maes-y-Coed Road,
- Cardiff,
- CF14 4XR.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Approx. per 1/8th (60g)
|Energy
|1752kJ
|1051 kJ
|-
|418kcal
|251kcal
|Fat
|19g
|11g
|of which saturates
|9.6g
|5.8g
|Carbohydrate
|58g
|35g
|of which sugars
|51g
|31g
|Protein
|3.8g
|2.3g
|Salt
|0.39g
|0.23g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.