Baileys Salted Caramel Yule Log

£5.00
£5.00/each

Product Description

  • Chocolate sponge filled with chocolate flavour Frosting, coated in milk chocolate, masked with Baileys™ flavoured salted caramel ganache and decorated with lustred milk chocolate curls and a chocolate plaque.
  • This product is intended for purchase and enjoyment by people of legal purchase age for alcohol beverages. Please remember to drink Baileys responsibly.
  • Get the facts. Be DRINKAWARE
  • Visit drinkaware.co.uk for the facts
  • The Baileys word and associated logos are trademarks of R & A Bailey & Co and are used under license.
  • Festive Favourite
  • Hand decorated
  • Go on... it's Christmas
  • Hydrogenated vegetable oil free
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Egg, Unsalted Butter (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Whipping Cream (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Egg White, Whey Powder (Milk), Whole Milk Powder, Flavouring, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk), Milk Fat, Soya Flour, Colours (E150B, E172, E160C), Cornflour, Emulsifiers (Mono & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Lactose (Milk), Preservatives (Sodium Acetate, Potassium Sorbate, Acetic Acid), Rice Flour, Grape Juice from Concentrate, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Palm Kernel Oil, Salt, Maize Starch, Coconut Oil, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Milk Protein, Shea Fat, Palm Fat, Sal Fat, Mango Kernel Fat, Dried Egg White, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Vanilla Extract, Baileys Flavoured Caramel Ganache 41%, Chocolate Flavour Filling 21%, Milk Chocolate 11%

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain traces of Nuts. This product does not contain Nuts but is produced in a factory which uses Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once pack is opened store in an airtight container. Remove all packaging. Keep flat.For best before see top of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Care, Serving
  • Remove outer packaging before cutting. Place cake with the board on a firm surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

Number of uses

This pack provides 8 servings

Recycling info

Window. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Finsbury Food Group Ltd.,
  • Maes-y-Coed Road,
  • Cardiff,
  • CF14 4XR.

Return to

  • When writing please quote the best before details.
  • enquiries@finsburyfoods.co.uk
  • Finsbury Food Group Ltd.,
  • Maes-y-Coed Road,
  • Cardiff,
  • CF14 4XR.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gApprox. per 1/8th (60g)
Energy1752kJ1051 kJ
-418kcal251kcal
Fat19g11g
of which saturates9.6g5.8g
Carbohydrate58g35g
of which sugars51g31g
Protein3.8g2.3g
Salt0.39g0.23g
