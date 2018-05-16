Tesco Finest Free From Cranberry Onion Apple Stuffing Mix 130G

Per 28g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1065kJ / 254kcal
Product Description
- Gluten free stuffing mix with sweetened dried cranberries, toasted onion and dried apple.
- Aromatic and flavourful Vegan stuffing mix with gluten free breadcrumbs. Made with cranberries, dried apples, toasted onions and a blend of herbs
- Pack size: 130G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Gluten Free Breadcrumbs [Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Maize Starch, Salt, Dextrose], Sweetened Dried Cranberries (11%) [Cranberry, Sugar], Rice Flour, Toasted Onion (5%), Onion, Dried Apple (2.5%), Yeast Extract Powder, Sage, Parsley, Black Pepper, Flavouring.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
You will need: 200ml boiling water & 2 tbsp vegetable oil
1. Pre-heat oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6.
2. Empty the 130g sachet into a large heatproof bowl.
3. Add 200ml of boiling water and 2 tbsp of vegetable oil.
4. Mix together until it is well combined with no clumps of dry stuffing present, then allow to stand for 10 minutes.
5. Spread the mixture onto a lightly greased baking tray or alternatively using the palms of your hands, form onto 10 balls and place on the greased tray.
6. Place in the centre of the pre-heated oven for 20 minutes or until it is crisp and golden on top.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Sachet. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
130g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 28g
|Energy
|1065kJ / 254kcal
|298kJ / 71kcal
|Fat
|10.3g
|2.9g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|32.0g
|9.0g
|Sugars
|5.9g
|1.7g
|Fibre
|4.8g
|1.3g
|Protein
|6.0g
|1.7g
|Salt
|1.01g
|0.28g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When prepared according to instructions.
|-
|-
