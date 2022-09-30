Nivea Men Get Ready Wash Kit Gift Set
Product Description
- NIVEA MEN GET READY WASH KIT GIFT SET
- Give the gift of care with this selection of NIVEA MEN Protect & Care products teamed with a super cool washbag, perfect to take away with you.
- The full men's gift set includes:
- 1. NIVEA MEN Protect & Care Shower Gel 250ml, the caring formula with Aloe Vera helps to protect your skin from drying out. It provides you with a feel of intensive moisturisation for healthy-looking skin.
- 2. NIVEA MEN Protect & Care Deep Cleaning Face Wash 100ml, the formula with Aloe Vera and Pro-Vitamin B5 instantly refreshes your skin while protecting your skin's natural barrier.
- 3. NIVEA Original Care Caring Lip Balm 4.8g, made with naturally derived ingredients, including 100% natural Jojoba Oil you can enjoy healthy-looking lips all day.
- 4. Plus a super cool washbag.
- Nivea® Men Protect & Care Shower Gel / Nivea Men Protect & Care Deep Cleaning Face Wash / Nivea Original Care Caring Lip Balm
- Made in Germany.
- Wash Bag
- Country of Origin: China.
- Materials: Bag RPET Outer with EVA coating on inner.
- Individual products may vary visually from image shown. Ingredient list correct at time of printing.
- Please always check the packaging of the products inside.
- FSC - FSC™ Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC™ C001747, www.fsc.org
- ®=reg. tm. Beiersdorf AG Germany
- NIVEA MEN Protect & Care Shower Gel 250ml, the caring formula with Aloe Vera helps to protect your skin from drying out. It provides you with a feel of intensive moisturisation for healthy-looking skin.
- NIVEA MEN Protect & Care Deep Cleaning Face Wash 100ml, the formula with Aloe Vera and Pro-Vitamin B5 instantly refreshes your skin while protecting your skin's natural barrier.
- NIVEA Original Care Caring Lip Balm 4.8g, made with naturally derived ingredients, including 100% natural Jojoba Oil you can enjoy healthy-looking lips all day.
- Plus a super cool washbag.
Information
Ingredients
Nivea® Men Protect & Care Shower Gel: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Decyl Glucoside, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Laureth-4, Citric Acid, Tocopherol, Sodium Benzoate, Limonene, Linalool, Parfum, Nivea Men Protect & Care Deep Cleaning Face Wash: Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Myreth Sulfate, Decyl Glucoside, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Panthenol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Menthol, Alcohol Denat., Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, PEG-90 Glyceryl Isostearate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Hydroxide, Polyquaternium-10, Laureth-2, Benzophenone-4, Sodium Sulfate, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Ethylparaben, Limonene, Linalool, Parfum, CI 42090, Nivea Original Care Caring Lip Balm: Octyldodecanol, Hydrogenated Rapeseed Oil, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Cera Alba, Ethylhexyl Stearate, Cetyl Palmitate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Polyglyceryl-3, Diisostearate, Copernicia Cerifera Cera, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Persea Gratissima Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Tocopherol, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Aqua, Linalool, Citronelloll, Citral, Aroma
Recycling info
Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
- Birmingham,
- B37 7ES.
Return to
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
- Birmingham,
- B37 7ES.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.