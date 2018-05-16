We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Babycham 20Cl And Truffles Gift Set

£3.00
£3.00/each

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Sparkling perry with sugars and sweetener Creamy ganache, made with fresh cream, white chocolate and Marc de Champagne, encased in a white chocolate shell.
  • Babycham always has a sparkle. It has an unrivalled heritage and is always in fashion. If you missed out on the previous era, don't worry. It's time to get in the groove with a funny blast from the past with Babycham.

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Fresh Cream (Milk), Glucose, Marc de Champagne (4%), Sorbitol, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Natural Flavouring, White Chocolate contains minimum 30% Cocoa Butter, minimum 20% Milk Solids

Allergy Information

  • This product may contain traces of Nuts!, Sparkling Perry contains Sulphites. For allergens, see ingredients in capitals.

Alcohol Units

1.2

ABV

6% vol

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight & strong odours.Best before: See base of pack.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Warnings

  • This product is intended for purchase and enjoyment by people aged 18 and above.

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Made by:
  • Brothers Drinks Co Ltd,
  • Showerings Cider Mill,
  • Shepton Mallet,
  • Somerset,
  • BA4 5ND,

Distributor address

  • Brothers Drinks Ireland Limited.,
  • 99 St Stephen's Green,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D02 V278.
  • BTGG Europe Limited,
  • The Black Church,

Return to

  • Brothers Drinks Co Ltd,
  • Showerings Cider Mill,
  • Shepton Mallet,
  • Somerset,
  • BA4 5ND,
  • UK.
  • Tel: +44 (0) 1749 333456.
  • Brothers Drinks Ireland Limited.,
  • 99 St Stephen's Green,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D02 V278.
  • Blue Tree Ltd,

Lower age limit

18 Years

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy2208 kJ / 529 kcal
Fat35.4 g
- Of which Saturates22.1 g
Carbohydrate45.8 g
- Of which Sugars43.0 g
Fibre0.4 g
Protein5.6 g
Salt0.0 g

Safety information

This product is intended for purchase and enjoyment by people aged 18 and above.

