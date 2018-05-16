New
Babycham 20Cl And Truffles Gift Set
Product Description
- Sparkling perry with sugars and sweetener Creamy ganache, made with fresh cream, white chocolate and Marc de Champagne, encased in a white chocolate shell.
- Babycham always has a sparkle. It has an unrivalled heritage and is always in fashion. If you missed out on the previous era, don't worry. It's time to get in the groove with a funny blast from the past with Babycham.
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Fresh Cream (Milk), Glucose, Marc de Champagne (4%), Sorbitol, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Natural Flavouring, White Chocolate contains minimum 30% Cocoa Butter, minimum 20% Milk Solids
Allergy Information
- This product may contain traces of Nuts!, Sparkling Perry contains Sulphites. For allergens, see ingredients in capitals.
Alcohol Units
1.2
ABV
6% vol
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight & strong odours.Best before: See base of pack.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled.
Warnings
- This product is intended for purchase and enjoyment by people aged 18 and above.
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable
Name and address
- Made by:
- Brothers Drinks Co Ltd,
- Showerings Cider Mill,
- Shepton Mallet,
- Somerset,
- BA4 5ND,
Distributor address
- Brothers Drinks Ireland Limited.,
- 99 St Stephen's Green,
- Dublin 2,
- D02 V278.
- BTGG Europe Limited,
- The Black Church,
Return to
- Brothers Drinks Co Ltd,
- Showerings Cider Mill,
- Shepton Mallet,
- Somerset,
- BA4 5ND,
- UK.
- Tel: +44 (0) 1749 333456.
- Brothers Drinks Ireland Limited.,
- 99 St Stephen's Green,
- Dublin 2,
- D02 V278.
- Blue Tree Ltd,
Lower age limit
18 Years
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|2208 kJ / 529 kcal
|Fat
|35.4 g
|- Of which Saturates
|22.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|45.8 g
|- Of which Sugars
|43.0 g
|Fibre
|0.4 g
|Protein
|5.6 g
|Salt
|0.0 g
Safety information
This product is intended for purchase and enjoyment by people aged 18 and above.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.