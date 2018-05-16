Allinsons Garlic & Herb Dough Ball Kit 237G

Product Description
- Garlic & Herb doughball kit consisting of individual sachets of flour, yeast and seasoning - just add salt, sugar, olive oil and water.
- Prepare Your Surface, Awaken the Possibilities, and Get Ready to Delight
- Suitable for plant based diets
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Pack size: 237G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (containing: Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Dried Yeast, Garlic Granules, Salt, Herb (Parsley), Garlic Oil, Emulsifier (Sorbitan Monostearate), Flour Treatment Agents (Alpha-Amylase, Hemicellulase, Ascorbic Acid)
Allergy Information
- May contain Soya. For allergen advice, including Cereals containing Gluten, please see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Best before end: See base of box.
Preparation and Usage
- Garlic & Herb Dough Balls
- Makes 16
- You will need
- Large mixing bowl
- Baking sheet
- Measuring jug
- Clean tea towel
- Just Add
- 1 tsp table salt
- 1/2 tsp caster sugar
- 20ml olive oil
- 120ml warm water
- 3 Simple Steps
- 1 Mix
- Remove 2 level tbsps of flour from the sachet and set aside for kneading.
- Mix the remaining flour, yeast, salt, sugar and garlic & herb seasoning in a large bowl. Make a well in the centre, add in the water and oil, then mix to make a soft dough.
- 2 Prove
- Use the 2 tbsp of flour you'd set aside to dust your surface and knead the dough for 10 mins.
- Divide the dough into 16 equal pieces, shape into balls and sit slightly apart on a lightly oiled baking sheet.
- Pre-heat the oven to 200°C (180°C Fan, Gas Mark 6).
- Cover the dough with a clean tea towel and leave to prove in a warm place for 20 mins or until doubled in size.
- 3 Cook
- Bake for 10 mins until golden brown and when you tap the bottoms of the doughballs, they sound hollow. Cool for 10 mins, then eat dipped in oil or butter.
- Freezing Tip: After kneading you can freeze your dough for up to 1 month in a sealed freezer bag. When ready to use, defrost at room temperature, then carry on with dividing the dough at step 2.
- Prep Time: 15 mins + 20 mins prove
- Bake Time: 10 mins
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Foil. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Allinson's Flour,
- Western House,
- Lynchwood,
- Peterborough,
- PE2 6FZ.
Return to
- If you'd like to contact us about our products, please visit www.allinsonsflour.co.uk or write to us at:
- Allinson's Flour,
- Western House,
- Lynchwood,
- Peterborough,
- PE2 6FZ.
Net Contents
237g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Baked Per 100g:
|Baked Per 4 Doughballs 80g
|Energy
|1187kJ/282kcal
|949kJ/225kcal
|Fat
|6.5g
|5.2g
|Of which saturates
|1.0g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|44.4g
|35.5g
|Of which sugars
|2.8g
|2.2g
|Fibre
|4.7g
|3.8g
|Protein
|9g
|7.2g
|Salt
|2.23g
|1.78g
