Tesco Finest Free Range Bronze Stuffed Turkey Crown with Slow Cooked Stuffed Thighs & Turkey Gravy 2.3kg - 3.1kg Serves 8-12
Per 150g
- Energy
- 1117kJ
- 266kcal
- 13%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 11.0g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.9g
- 20%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.8g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.59g
- 10%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 745kJ / 178kcal
Product Description
- Free range Class A bronze turkey crown, bone in, with a gluten free pork, sage and onion stuffing, buttery duck fat baste, topped with a chestnut smoked streaky bacon paired with a slow cooked sutffed turkey thighs with a gluten free pork, sage and onion stuffing and a turkey gravy sachet.
- Succulent & Flavourful with pork, sage and onion stuffing and topped with chestnut smoked bacon and with a rich turkey gravy to finish. Specially selected and prepared by our expert butchers, our two way turkey is perfect for a delicious Christmas centrepiece. The succulent free range turkey breast comes with a luxurious buttery duck fat baste for basting and a juicy pork, sage and onion stuffing, all topped with chestnut smoked streaky bacon ready to be roast in the bag for a juicy texture. The two slow cooked tender turkey thighs come generously stuffed with the same gluten free pork, sage and onion mix and there’s a sachet of rich, tasty turkey gravy to finish. Raised by British farmers dedicated to the highest welfare standards, all our free range birds have plenty of room to roam in open pastures and forage naturally. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS:
Turkey Crown: Turkey (81%), Pork Sage & Onion Stuffing [Pork, Onion, Water, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Sage, Sugar, Pea Fibre, Salt, Parsley, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, White Pepper, Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Chestnut Smoked Bacon Lattice [Pork Belly, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Butter (Milk), Duck Fat, Rosemary, Cornflour, Sea Salt.
Stuffed Turkey Thighs: Turkey Thigh (85%), Pork Sage & Onion Stuffing [Pork, Onion, Water, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Sage, Sugar, Pea Fibre, Salt, Parsley, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, White Pepper, Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Colour (Paprika Extract)].
Turkey Gravy: Water, Cornflour, Turkey Extract, Chicken Extract, Madeira Wine, Yeast Extract, Salt, Onion, Carrot, Leek, Bay Leaf, White Pepper, Thyme, Kelp, Shiitake Mushroom, Tomato Purée, Lemon Juice, Sugar, Enzymes, Star Anise.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 21 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Pre-heat oven to 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4. Put tray containing turkey thighs to one side. Keep the turkey crown in cook bag and place onto a baking tray. Put in the oven and cook for time shown on the label on front of pack (40 mins per kg + 30 mins). For the final 30 minutes, being cautious of the steam, cut the bag open with scissors and place foil over stuffing area to reduce caramelisation/burning. Once turkey crown is cooked remove from oven and cover in foil to rest. Increase oven temperature to 200°C/180°C Fan/Gas 6. While the crown is resting decant cooked turkey thighs and all liquor into the tray provided (skin side up) and cook for 30 - 35 minutes. Decant gravy from sachet into a saucepan and simmer over a medium heat for 5 minutes. (See Chef's Tip) Carve meat from the stuffed crown and thighs and serve together with the gravy.
Produce of
Made using British turkey and pork.
Number of uses
8-12 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Caution: This product will contain bones..
Recycling info
Pad. Don't Recycle Box. Recycle Foil. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 150g
|Energy
|745kJ / 178kcal
|1117kJ / 266kcal
|Fat
|7.3g
|11.0g
|Saturates
|2.6g
|3.9g
|Carbohydrate
|0.6g
|0.9g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|1.1g
|Protein
|27.0g
|40.5g
|Salt
|0.40g
|0.59g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions, with stuffing.
Safety information
Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Caution: This product will contain bones.. Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Caution: This product will contain bones..
