Wicked Kitchen 12 Jewelled Stuffing Balls Pea 336G

Wicked Kitchen 12 Jewelled Stuffing Balls Pea 336G
£3.00
£8.93/kg

3 balls

Energy
741kJ
177kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
7.0g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.8g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Salt
1.22g

high

20%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1002kJ / 239kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned pea protein, apricot and sweetened dried cranberries formed into balls.
  • PEA PROTEIN Pea protein packed with seasonal spices and bejewelled with apricots and cranberries
  • Pack size: 336G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Reconstituted Pea Protein (23%), Pea Protein (9%), Rapeseed Oil, Maple Syrup, Apricot (5%), Red Pepper, Rice Flour, Sweetened Dried Cranberries (2%) [Cranberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil], Flavouring, Pea Fibre, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Bell Pepper, Parsley, Maize Flour, Thyme, Cinnamon, Salt, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Clove Powder, Ginger Powder, Nutmeg, White Pepper, Beetroot Powder, Colour (Plain Caramel), Maize Starch, Dextrose.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20 mins Place onto a non-stick baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25 mins Place onto a non-stick baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

336g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g3 balls (74g**)
Energy1002kJ / 239kcal741kJ / 177kcal
Fat9.5g7.0g
Saturates0.9g0.7g
Carbohydrate21.8g16.1g
Sugars7.9g5.8g
Fibre4.1g3.0g
Protein14.5g10.8g
Salt1.64g1.22g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 336g typically weighs 296g.--
