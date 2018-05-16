New
Tesco Finest Norwegian Halibut Fillets
One typical fillet
- Energy
- 440kJ
-
- 104kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.7g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.4g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.06g
- 1%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 595kJ / 141kcal
Product Description
- Skinless halibut (Hippoglossus hippoglossus) fillets, defrosted.
- Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- SKINLESS & BONELESS NORWEGIAN FJORD Succulent fillets, with a large flaking texture, grown in the clear waters of the Norwegian Fjords
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains fish.
Storage
Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown. This product has been previously frozen and restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: PAN FRY 8 mins Heat 1 tbsp of oil in a frying pan or wok over a high heat. Once oil is hot reduce heat to medium add the fish and fry, turn frequently during cooking. Size and thickness of fish may vary, cooking times are a guide only.
Produce of
Farmed in Norway, Packed in United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical fillet (74g)
|Energy
|595kJ / 141kcal
|440kJ / 104kcal
|Fat
|3.6g
|2.7g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Protein
|26.8g
|19.8g
|Salt
|0.09g
|0.06g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions, 180g typically weighs 148g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.