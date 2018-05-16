We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Norwegian Halibut Fillets

£50.00
£50.00/kg

One typical fillet

Energy
440kJ
104kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
2.7g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 595kJ / 141kcal

Product Description

  • Skinless halibut (Hippoglossus hippoglossus) fillets, defrosted.
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • SKINLESS & BONELESS NORWEGIAN FJORD Succulent fillets, with a large flaking texture, grown in the clear waters of the Norwegian Fjords

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains fish.

Storage

Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown. This product has been previously frozen and restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: PAN FRY 8 mins Heat 1 tbsp of oil in a frying pan or wok over a high heat. Once oil is hot reduce heat to medium add the fish and fry, turn frequently during cooking. Size and thickness of fish may vary, cooking times are a guide only.

Produce of

Farmed in Norway, Packed in United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical fillet (74g)
Energy595kJ / 141kcal440kJ / 104kcal
Fat3.6g2.7g
Saturates0.5g0.4g
Carbohydrate0.1g<0.1g
Sugars0.1g<0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.4g
Protein26.8g19.8g
Salt0.09g0.06g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions, 180g typically weighs 148g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

