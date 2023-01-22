We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Riso. Scotti Buona Idea Risotto With Truffle 210G

Riso. Scotti Buona Idea Risotto With Truffle 210G
Product Description

  • Truffles Risotto. Dehydrated soup.
  • From our commitment we created for you Buona idea Risotto, real recipes from the Italian culinary tradition with no added preservatives, glutamate, colourings and with Italian white rice and gluten free.
  • Since 1860 we have spread our passion for rice
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • 100% riso Italiano
  • White rice
  • Ready in 12'
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 210G

Information

Ingredients

Carnaroli Rice 91, 4%, Rice Flour, Vegetable Broth (Salt, Natural Flavouring, Dextrose, Potato Starch, Sugar, Spices, Onion, Garlic, Tomatoes), Salt, Natural Flavourings, Rice Starch, Powdered Olive Oil, Champignon Mushrooms (Agaricus Bisporus), Flavouring, Summer Truffle (Tuber Aestivum Vitt) 0, 2%, Onion, Glucose Syrup, Milk Protein

Allergy Information

  • It may contain traces of Fish, Mollusc, Shellfish, Celery, Soya and Sulphite

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place

Produce of

Produced and packed in plant of Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Easy to Cook
  • 1- Empty 600 ml of water in a saucepan and bring to boil.
  • 2- Empty the content of the bag in the boiling water and cook for 12 minutes on a medium heat without cover. Stir occasionally until all the water is completely absorbed. For your personal final touch, add butter and parmesan cheese, as you like.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Riso Scotti S.p.A.,
  • Via Angelo Scotti,
  • 2 - 27100 Pavia,
  • Italy.

Return to

  • www.risoscotti.it

Net Contents

210g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g1*
Energy 1452 kJ1736 kJ
-342 kcal409 kcal
Fat 1,8 g2,3 g
- of which saturates 0,6 g0,7 g
Carbohydrate 73 g90,1 g
- of which sugars 0,8 g0,6 g
Fibre 2,5 g2,3 g
Protein 7,3 g5,9 g
Salt 1,9 g2,8 g
*Cooked product (330 g)--
This pack contains 2 servings--
Excellent packet risotto

5 stars

Excellent packet risotto, ready in 15mins (I add a couple minutes to the cooking time), finish with a knob of butter and black pepper, sprinkle parmesan if you have it. Great on its own, or add young fresh spinach leaves when the water has half gone.

Excellent results - from a packet!

5 stars

Unlike other quick rissotti, this actually delivers. I was skeptical that a packet could deliver good results but this was excellent, especially when finished with a litte butter. Nice and creamy - though I did add a few minutes to the stated cooking time.

