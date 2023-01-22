Riso. Scotti Buona Idea Risotto With Truffle 210G

Excellent packet risotto
Excellent packet risotto, ready in 15mins (I add a couple minutes to the cooking time), finish with a knob of butter and black pepper, sprinkle parmesan if you have it. Great on its own, or add young fresh spinach leaves when the water has half gone.
Excellent results - from a packet!
Unlike other quick rissotti, this actually delivers. I was skeptical that a packet could deliver good results but this was excellent, especially when finished with a litte butter. Nice and creamy - though I did add a few minutes to the stated cooking time.