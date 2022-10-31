Dove Men+Care Sports Active Bodywash & Socks
- Dove Men+Care Sports Active Bodywash & Socks
- Playing sports and working out can be rough on your skin. The sweat and friction from movement, the extra showers, and the rough towel drying after showering can leave your skin vulnerable and lead to sweat rash, chafing, and irritation. If you know someone who loves working out, the Dove Men+Care Sport Active Body Wash & Socks Gift Set is the perfect gift for him. Dove Men+Care celebrates a new definition of male strength: one with care at its centre. Because Dove Men+Care believes that care makes a man stronger, this gift set features a full-size Dove Men+Care body & face wash and a pair of exclusive socks that team up to protect his skin and keep him stylish and comfortable all day. Not only does Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh Face and Body Wash 250 ml leave him feeling refreshed, but it also gives him total skin hydration thanks to MicroMoisture technology which activates on contact with the skin and helps prevent it from drying out after showering. Dove Men+Care means skin care products engineered for men, so you know he’ll have comfortable, cared for skin that’s reliably fresh all day. No matter the occasion, give him the gift of self care with this set of gifts for him from Dove.
- Dove Men+Care Sport Active Body Wash & Socks Gift Set features 2 gifts for him: a full-size Dove Men+Care body wash and a pair of Dove Men+Care socks
- Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh Face and Body Wash 250 ml is infused with MicroMoisture technology which protects skin against dryness, making it feel healthy and strong
- Dove Men+Care socks included in our gift set are the perfect way for your stylish man to add a subtle pattern to any outfit
- By bringing you this Sport Active Gift Set, Dove Men+Care celebrates a new definition of strength: one with care at its centre
- This set of presents for men comes in a beautiful, ready-to-wrap gift box
- Treat your family and friends with this Dove Men+Care gift set – the perfect gift for any occasion!
Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh Body + Face Wash 250ml INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Lauric Acid, Stearic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, Palmitic Acid, Citric Acid, Sodium Isethionate, PPG-6, Citral, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140
Germany
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
