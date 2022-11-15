Lynx Gold Duo Gift Set
- Lynx Gold Duo Gift Set
- So, you need to get him a gift. Something he’ll actually use. Something like... a LYNX Gift Set. A gift so popular it’s a living legend. Time to take the guesswork out of getting it right and grab the much loved LYNX Gold Duo Gift Set. Son, brother, husband, dad, uncle, cousin... whoever you’re buying for, there’ll be no fake happiness when he unwraps this bad boy. Trust us. Teaming full-size LYNX Gold Bodyspray and Bodywash together, this set of gifts for him features the subtle, refined fragrance of oud wood & fresh vanilla, helping him to make his presence felt wherever he goes. The bodyspray has got him covered with its 48-hour high-definition fragrance. Our revolutionary dual-action technology fights odour-causing bacteria to help him bust odour and smell incredible for 48 hours. The bodywash washes away odour, leaving him to decide how to play his 12 hours of freshness. Plus, it contains 100% plant-based moisturisers for naturally soft skin. Packaged and ready to gift in a box, these iconic gifts for him will keep him at the top of his game all day, so he can have the confidence to be the best version of the only thing he can be – himself.
- LYNX Gold Duo Gift Set includes two gifts for him: LYNX Gold Bodyspray 150 ml and Bodywash 225 ml
- He'll feel fresh and smell iconic with this duo gift set featuring our iconic LYNX Gold scent
- LYNX Gold Bodyspray features the subtle, refined fragrance of oud wood and fresh vanilla, so he'll always make his presence felt, wherever he happens to be
- LYNX Gold Bodywash washes away dirt and odour and leaves him smelling refined and ready for anything for 12 hours
- These gifts for men are perfect for any occasion — the ultimate Father’s Day present, secret Santa surprise or all year-round winning gift
- Our LYNX gift set is packaged in a ready-to-wrap gift box which is 100% recyclable
LYNX GOLD BODYSPRAY 150ML Ingredients: Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Zinc Neodecanoate, Isopropyl Myristate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool. LYNX GOLD BODYWASH 225ML Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, PPG-6, Lactic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Saccharide Isomerate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 17200, CI 19140, CI 42090
United Kingdom
- LYNX GOLD BODYSPRAY 150ML DIRECTIONS: Hold can 15cm from the body and spray. CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children.
