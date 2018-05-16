New
Kimm & Miller Chocolate Smash Heart
- Kimm & Miller Chocolate Smash Heart
- This fun chocolate heart gift set is perfect to give to the one you love this Valentine's Day. Simply use the wooden hammer to break open the chocolate heart to reveal the delicious marshmallows inside and use to create a delicious hot chocolate drink.
- Hollow Heart Shaped Milk Chocolate Filled with Marshmallows 100g
- Wooden Hammer
- Allergy Advice: contains Milk and Soya. May contain traces of tree nuts and peanuts.
- Care Instructions: Wash hammer in warm soapy water and dry thoroughly before first use. Hand wash only. Do not soak wooden hammer. Ensure the wooden hammer is dried thoroughly before storing.
- Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight or heat source.
