Me To You Mum Bear
- Me To You Mum Bear
- Show your amazing mum just how much she means to you with this gorgeously soft Tatty Teddy bear. Tatty Teddy is holding a banner spelling out the word M-U-M with a cute loveheart to provide the perfect finishing touch. The letters and heart are embroidered with sparkly gold thread, and the on-trend floral fabric in shades of blue and green give a pretty vintage feel.
- Authentic Me to You gift - unique and instantly recognisable with a timeless message of love and friendship, it's no wonder Tatty Teddy has captured millions of hearts, all over the world.
- Hand made with love and care, Tatty Teddy is super soft and sits 21cm tall - the perfect huggable size for your special mum!
- This adorable bear would brighten up any bed, chair or sofa while offering a daily reminder of your love and affection.
- An ideal gift for Mother's Day, your mum's birthday or just as a surprise to let her know she means the world to you.
- Carte Blanche Greetings, Unit 3 Chichester Business Park, Tangmere, Chichester, PO20 2FT
Lower age limit
3 Years
