Tesco 12 Cod and Chorizo Bites 200g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1015kJ / 242kcal
Product Description
- Mashed potato mixed with cod portions, diced chorizo, Manchego cheese and spring onions in a gluten free crispy crumb coating.
- Smoky and Golden Mashed potato, cod, chorizo and Manchego cheese in a crispy gluten free crumb coating.
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cod (Fish) (21%), Potato, Rice Flour, Chorizo (7%) [Pork Shoulder, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Maltodextrin, Garlic Paste, Dextrose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano], Rapeseed Oil, Manchego Cheese (Milk), Red Pepper, Water, Spring Onion, Dried Potato, Potato Starch, Rice Flakes, Maize Flour, Shallot, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Maize Starch, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Paprika Extract, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Colour (Paprika Extract).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 9-11 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of the pre-heated oven. Do not reheat.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 16-18 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of the pre-heated oven. Do not reheat.
Produce of
Made using EU pork.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One bite (17g)
|Energy
|1015kJ / 242kcal
|173kJ / 41kcal
|Fat
|11.8g
|2.0g
|Saturates
|2.7g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|26.7g
|4.5g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|0.2g
|Protein
|6.7g
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.25g
|0.04g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
