Tesco 12 Cod and Chorizo Bites 200g

£3.50
£1.75/100g

One bite

Energy
173kJ
41kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
2.0g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.04g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1015kJ / 242kcal

Product Description

  • Mashed potato mixed with cod portions, diced chorizo, Manchego cheese and spring onions in a gluten free crispy crumb coating.
  • Smoky and Golden Mashed potato, cod, chorizo and Manchego cheese in a crispy gluten free crumb coating.
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cod (Fish) (21%), Potato, Rice Flour, Chorizo (7%) [Pork Shoulder, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Maltodextrin, Garlic Paste, Dextrose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano], Rapeseed Oil, Manchego Cheese (Milk), Red Pepper, Water, Spring Onion, Dried Potato, Potato Starch, Rice Flakes, Maize Flour, Shallot, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Maize Starch, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Paprika Extract, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 9-11 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of the pre-heated oven. Do not reheat.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 16-18 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of the pre-heated oven. Do not reheat.

Produce of

Made using EU pork.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne bite (17g)
Energy1015kJ / 242kcal173kJ / 41kcal
Fat11.8g2.0g
Saturates2.7g0.5g
Carbohydrate26.7g4.5g
Sugars1.1g0.2g
Fibre1.4g0.2g
Protein6.7g1.1g
Salt0.25g0.04g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

