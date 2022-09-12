Pizza Express Siciliana Caprese Pizza 367g
Per 1/2 Pizza
- Energy
- 2305kJ
-
- 550kcal
- 28%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 22.6g
- 32%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 8.1g
- 41%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 10.4g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 2.22g
- 37%of the reference intake
high
high
medium
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1132kJ
Product Description
- A rosemary infused pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, mascarpone cheese and basil pesto.
- Why stop at the top?
- Rosemary infused base for ultimate flavour
- Pizzeria pizza makers since 1965
- Herb Infused Base
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 367G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Water, Mozzarella Cheese (13%) (Milk), Semi Dried Tomato (6%) (Tomato, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Sunflower), Water, Apple Cider Vinegar, Parsley, Salt, Garlic Powder, Mint, Chilli Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Tomato, Mascarpone Cheese (Cream (Milk), Milk Proteins), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Purée, Semolina (Wheat), Basil, Tomato Juice, Salt, Sugar, Yeast, Garlic Purée, Rosemary, Regato Cheese (Milk), Lemon Juice, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Sunflower), Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Flour, Oregano, Deactivated Yeast, Black Pepper, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.If freezing, freeze on day of purchase and consume within 1 month. Once thawed do not re-freeze. For use by date see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results cook from chilled
Ensure pizza is piping hot before serving and serve immediately. Guidelines only as all cooking appliances vary in performance.
Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Preheat your oven to the temperatures below.
2. Remove all packaging.
3. Place your pizza directly onto the top shelf of your pre-heated oven.
4. Cook in line with the timings below. You will know it's done when the cheese is golden brown.
5. Remove carefully and serve it fresh out of the oven. Enjoy!
220°C 19mins, Fan 200°C 19 mins, Gas 7 19 mins
Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Preheat your oven to the temperatures below.
2. Remove all packaging.
3. Place your pizza directly onto the top shelf of your pre-heated oven.
4. Cook in line with the timings below. You will know it's done when the cheese is golden brown.
5. Remove carefully and serve it fresh out of the oven. Enjoy!
220°C 14mins, Fan 200°C 14 mins, Gas 7 14 mins
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Name and address
- PizzaExpress,
- Hunton House,
- Highbridge Estate,
- Oxford Road,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
Return to
- Get in Touch
- We'd love to hear your feedback on this pizza so we can make it the best it can be. You can contact us through our website at www.pizzaexpress.com or by writing to
- PizzaExpress,
- Hunton House,
- Highbridge Estate,
- Oxford Road,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
- UB8 1LX.
- EU Registered Address:
- 38 Main Street,
- Swords,
Net Contents
367g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as cooked
|Per 1/2 Pizza as cooked
|Energy
|1132kJ
|2305kJ
|-
|270kcal
|550kcal
|Fat
|11.1g
|22.6g
|of which Saturates
|4.0g
|8.1g
|Carbohydrates
|32.5g
|66.2g
|of which Sugars
|5.1g
|10.4g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|3.7g
|Protein
|9.1g
|18.5g
|Salt
|1.09g
|2.22g
|This pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.