We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest British Cheese Selection 800G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest British Cheese Selection 800G
£16.00
£20.00/kg

Per 30g Red Leicester

Energy
517kJ
125kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
10.7g

high

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.1g

high

36%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.56g

high

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1724kJ / 416kcal

Product Description

  • A selection of mature Cheddar cheese, full fat soft mould ripened cheese, full fat soft goat's cheese, full fat soft blue veined cheese and red Leicester cheese.
  • A selection of hand made Finest British cheeses from the Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses family dairy in Lancashire, using milk from our own and neighbouring farms with the addition of Belton Extra Mature Red Leicester and Coastal Bite Cheddar from Barbers. The cheese has been selected to include different milk types and various flavours and textures. British cheeses include Extra Mature Red Leicester, Coastal Bite Cheddar®, Burland Bloom®, Kidderton Ash® Goats Cheese and Stratford Blue®.
  • A selection of full flavoured, hand made cheeses from British dairies and chosen to include a range of milk types, flavours and textures. Include Extra Mature Red Leicester, Coastal Bite Cheddar®, Burland Bloom®, Kidderton Ash® Goats Cheese and Stratford Blue®.
  • Pack size: 800G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 26 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

800g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g Red Leicester
Energy1724kJ / 416kcal517kJ / 125kcal
Fat35.5g10.7g
Saturates23.7g7.1g
Carbohydrate0.1g<0.1g
Sugars0.1g<0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein24.0g7.2g
Salt1.85g0.56g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Per 30g,Per 30g,Per 30g

Energy
433kJ
104kcal
510kJ
123kcal
517kJ
125kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
8.7g
10.3g
10.7g

high

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.9g
6.5g
7.1g

high

36%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g
<0.1g
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.35g
0.54g
0.56g

high

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1442kJ / 348kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Red Leicester Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto Norbixin). 

 

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

approx. 26 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30gPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1442kJ / 348kcal433kJ / 104kcal1700kJ / 410kcal510kJ / 123kcal
Fat29.0g8.7g34.4g10.3g
Saturates19.6g5.9g21.7g6.5g
Carbohydrate2.2g0.7g0.1g<0.1g
Sugars0.1g<0.1g0.1g<0.1g
Fibre0g0g0g0g
Protein19.5g5.9g25.0g7.5g
Salt1.18g0.35g1.80g0.54g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

Per 30g,Per 30g

Energy
418kJ
101kcal
464kJ
112kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
8.6g
9.4g

high

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.2g
6.3g

high

32%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.45g
0.64g

high

11%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1395kJ / 337kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Mould Ripened Goat's Cheese (Milk), Charcoal.

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

approx. 26 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30gPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1395kJ / 337kcal418kJ / 101kcal1547kJ / 373kcal464kJ / 112kcal
Fat28.6g8.6g31.4g9.4g
Saturates20.7g6.2g20.9g6.3g
Carbohydrate0.1g<0.1g1.7g0.5g
Sugars0.1g<0.1g0.1g<0.1g
Fibre0g0g0g0g
Protein19.7g5.9g20.9g6.3g
Salt1.50g0.45g2.13g0.64g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
View all Cheese

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here