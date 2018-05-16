Tesco Finest British Cheese Selection 800G

Per 30g Red Leicester
Product Description
- A selection of mature Cheddar cheese, full fat soft mould ripened cheese, full fat soft goat's cheese, full fat soft blue veined cheese and red Leicester cheese.
- A selection of hand made Finest British cheeses from the Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses family dairy in Lancashire, using milk from our own and neighbouring farms with the addition of Belton Extra Mature Red Leicester and Coastal Bite Cheddar from Barbers. The cheese has been selected to include different milk types and various flavours and textures. British cheeses include Extra Mature Red Leicester, Coastal Bite Cheddar®, Burland Bloom®, Kidderton Ash® Goats Cheese and Stratford Blue®.
- A selection of full flavoured, hand made cheeses from British dairies and chosen to include a range of milk types, flavours and textures. Include Extra Mature Red Leicester, Coastal Bite Cheddar®, Burland Bloom®, Kidderton Ash® Goats Cheese and Stratford Blue®.
- Pack size: 800G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.
Number of uses
approx. 26 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
800g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g Red Leicester
|Energy
|1724kJ / 416kcal
|517kJ / 125kcal
|Fat
|35.5g
|10.7g
|Saturates
|23.7g
|7.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|24.0g
|7.2g
|Salt
|1.85g
|0.56g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
- Energy
- 433kJ
-
- 104kcal
-
- 510kJ
-
- 123kcal
-
- 517kJ
-
- 125kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 8.7g
-
- 10.3g
-
- 10.7g
- 15%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 5.9g
-
- 6.5g
-
- 7.1g
- 36%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.1g
-
- <0.1g
-
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.35g
-
- 0.54g
-
- 0.56g
- 9%of the reference intake
high
high
low
high
of the reference intake*
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Red Leicester Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto Norbixin).
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1442kJ / 348kcal
|433kJ / 104kcal
|1700kJ / 410kcal
|510kJ / 123kcal
|Fat
|29.0g
|8.7g
|34.4g
|10.3g
|Saturates
|19.6g
|5.9g
|21.7g
|6.5g
|Carbohydrate
|2.2g
|0.7g
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|19.5g
|5.9g
|25.0g
|7.5g
|Salt
|1.18g
|0.35g
|1.80g
|0.54g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
- Energy
- 418kJ
-
- 101kcal
-
- 464kJ
-
- 112kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 8.6g
-
- 9.4g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 6.2g
-
- 6.3g
- 32%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.1g
-
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.45g
-
- 0.64g
- 11%of the reference intake
high
high
low
high
of the reference intake*
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Mould Ripened Goat's Cheese (Milk), Charcoal.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1395kJ / 337kcal
|418kJ / 101kcal
|1547kJ / 373kcal
|464kJ / 112kcal
|Fat
|28.6g
|8.6g
|31.4g
|9.4g
|Saturates
|20.7g
|6.2g
|20.9g
|6.3g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|1.7g
|0.5g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|19.7g
|5.9g
|20.9g
|6.3g
|Salt
|1.50g
|0.45g
|2.13g
|0.64g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
