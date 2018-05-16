We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Smoked Salmon & Prawn Antipasti Serves 6

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Smoked Salmon & Prawn Antipasti Serves 6

Part of the Festive Food to Order Range. Coming Soon

£20.00
£26.32/kg

Part of the Festive Food to Order Range. Coming Soon

1/6 of a pack

Energy
1191kJ
285kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
17.8g

medium

25%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.8g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.9g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
2.73g

high

46%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 938kJ / 225kcal

Product Description

  • Stone-in Kalamata and Halkidiki olives in a blend of vegetable oils, hot smoked salmon (Salmo salar) with honey, cooked and peeled king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei), defrosted, cold smoked salmon (Salmo salar), smoked salmon mousse and crisp baked bread slices made with onion and a slate serving platter.
  • A ready to eat selection of king prawns and smoked salmon perfectly complemented with a creamy salmon mousse and Kalamata and Halkidiki olives with caramelised onion brushetta to serve. Ready to assemble on an elegant slate platter. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
  • Pack size: 760G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and soya.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Box. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Base. Don't Recycle Pot. Recycle Bag. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

760g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (127g)
Energy938kJ / 225kcal1191kJ / 285kcal
Fat14.0g17.8g
Saturates2.2g2.8g
Carbohydrate8.2g10.4g
Sugars1.5g1.9g
Fibre0.6g0.8g
Protein16.2g20.6g
Salt2.15g2.73g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

1/6 of a pack of cooked and peeled king prawns

Energy
85kJ
20kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.30g

medium

5%of the reference intake

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (98%), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and soya.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Number of uses

6 Servings

1/6 of a pack of olives

Energy
246kJ
60kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
6.0g

high

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.8g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.06g

high

18%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 913kJ / 222kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Kalamata Olives, Halkidiki Olives, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and soya.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack of olives (27g)
Energy913kJ / 222kcal246kJ / 60kcal
Fat22.4g6.0g
Saturates3.0g0.8g
Carbohydrate2.2g0.6g
Sugars0.1g<0.1g
Fibre2.7g0.7g
Protein1.5g0.4g
Salt3.91g1.06g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

1/6 of a pack of hot smoked salmon with honey

Energy
293kJ
70kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
4.2g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.8g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.22g

medium

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1086kJ / 260kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (95%), Honey (2%), Salt, Brown Sugar.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and soya.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack of hot smoked salmon with honey (27g)
Energy1086kJ / 260kcal293kJ / 70kcal
Fat15.6g4.2g
Saturates2.8g0.8g
Carbohydrate4.0g1.1g
Sugars4.0g1.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein25.9g7.0g
Salt0.83g0.22g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

1/6 of a pack of caramelised onion bruschetta

Energy
207kJ
49kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
1.4g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.19g

high

3%of the reference intake

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Olive Oil, Dried Onion, Sea Salt, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Yeast, Paprika, Malted Wheat Flour.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and soya.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Number of uses

6 Servings

1/6 of a pot of salmon mousse

Energy
222kJ
53kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
4.5g

high

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.18g

medium

3%of the reference intake

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Smoked Salmon (55%) [Salmon (Fish), Salt], Medium Fat Soft Cheese [Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Sea Salt], Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Parsley.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and soya.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Number of uses

6 Servings

1/6 of a pack of cold smoked salmon

Energy
148kJ
35kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
1.7g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.80g

high

13%of the reference intake

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (97%), Salt, Sugar.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and soya.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Number of uses

6 Servings

View all Festive Food to Order Starters

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here