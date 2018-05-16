Tesco Finest Smoked Salmon & Prawn Antipasti Serves 6

1/6 of a pack
- Energy
- 1191kJ
- 285kcal
- 14%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 17.8g
- 25%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.8g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.9g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 2.73g
- 46%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 938kJ / 225kcal
Product Description
- Stone-in Kalamata and Halkidiki olives in a blend of vegetable oils, hot smoked salmon (Salmo salar) with honey, cooked and peeled king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei), defrosted, cold smoked salmon (Salmo salar), smoked salmon mousse and crisp baked bread slices made with onion and a slate serving platter.
- A ready to eat selection of king prawns and smoked salmon perfectly complemented with a creamy salmon mousse and Kalamata and Halkidiki olives with caramelised onion brushetta to serve. Ready to assemble on an elegant slate platter. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- Pack size: 760G
Information
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and soya.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain minor bones..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Box. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Base. Don't Recycle Pot. Recycle Bag. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
760g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a pack (127g)
|Energy
|938kJ / 225kcal
|1191kJ / 285kcal
|Fat
|14.0g
|17.8g
|Saturates
|2.2g
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|8.2g
|10.4g
|Sugars
|1.5g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.8g
|Protein
|16.2g
|20.6g
|Salt
|2.15g
|2.73g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain minor bones..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
1/6 of a pack of cooked and peeled king prawns
- Energy
- 85kJ
- 20kcal
- 1%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.30g
- 5%of the reference intake
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (98%), Salt.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and soya.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Number of uses
6 Servings
1/6 of a pack of olives
- Energy
- 246kJ
- 60kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.0g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.8g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.06g
- 18%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 913kJ / 222kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Kalamata Olives, Halkidiki Olives, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and soya.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a pack of olives (27g)
|Energy
|913kJ / 222kcal
|246kJ / 60kcal
|Fat
|22.4g
|6.0g
|Saturates
|3.0g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|2.2g
|0.6g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|0.7g
|Protein
|1.5g
|0.4g
|Salt
|3.91g
|1.06g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
1/6 of a pack of hot smoked salmon with honey
- Energy
- 293kJ
- 70kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 4.2g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.8g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.1g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.22g
- 4%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1086kJ / 260kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (95%), Honey (2%), Salt, Brown Sugar.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and soya.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a pack of hot smoked salmon with honey (27g)
|Energy
|1086kJ / 260kcal
|293kJ / 70kcal
|Fat
|15.6g
|4.2g
|Saturates
|2.8g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|4.0g
|1.1g
|Sugars
|4.0g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|25.9g
|7.0g
|Salt
|0.83g
|0.22g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
1/6 of a pack of caramelised onion bruschetta
- Energy
- 207kJ
- 49kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.4g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.2g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.4g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.19g
- 3%of the reference intake
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Olive Oil, Dried Onion, Sea Salt, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Yeast, Paprika, Malted Wheat Flour.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and soya.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Number of uses
6 Servings
1/6 of a pot of salmon mousse
- Energy
- 222kJ
-
- 53kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 4.5g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.7g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.3g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.18g
- 3%of the reference intake
high
medium
low
medium
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Smoked Salmon (55%) [Salmon (Fish), Salt], Medium Fat Soft Cheese [Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Sea Salt], Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Parsley.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and soya.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Number of uses
6 Servings
1/6 of a pack of cold smoked salmon
- Energy
- 148kJ
-
- 35kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.7g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.3g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.80g
- 13%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
high
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (97%), Salt, Sugar.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and soya.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.