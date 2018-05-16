We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Christmas Present Blonde Chocolate Torte Bar Serves 6

Part of the Festive Food to Order Range. Coming Soon

£11.00
£1.74/100g

1/6 of a torte

Energy
1649kJ
395kcal
20%of the reference intake
Fat
24.1g

high

34%of the reference intake
Saturates
12.5g

high

63%of the reference intake
Sugars
28.5g

high

32%of the reference intake
Salt
0.32g

low

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1556kJ / 373kcal

Product Description

  • Baked white chocolate with caramel cheesecake topped with chocolate sponge, chocolate ganache, bronze lustred shortcake balls and chocolate decorations.
  • We use white chocolate with caramel to create a rich and creamy cheesecake batter that is layered between chocolate sponge and smooth Belgian chocolate ganache. For a festive finish we top our blonde chocolate torte bar with bronze dusted shortcake balls and a chocolate present box. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
  • Smooth & Luxurious with a creamy cheesecake layer
  • Pack size: 635G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (16%), Sugar, Belgian Dark Chocolate (8%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Whipping Cream (Milk), White Chocolate with Caramel (7%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Caramel (Dried Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Sugar, Milk Fat, Flavouring), Dried Skimmed Milk, Caramelised Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Salt], Pasteurised Egg, Single Cream (Milk), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Evaporated Milk, Palm Oil, Water, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cornflour, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Salt, Shea Fat, Dextrose, Invert Sugar Syrup, Tapioca Starch, Dried Whole Milk, Milk Sugar, Colours (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides, Anthocyanins), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Lecithins), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for freezing.

Preparation and Usage

  • Clean knife carefully between slicing.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Base. Don't Recycle Collar. Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

635g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a torte (106g)
Energy1556kJ / 373kcal1649kJ / 395kcal
Fat22.7g24.1g
Saturates11.8g12.5g
Carbohydrate37.0g39.2g
Sugars26.9g28.5g
Fibre1.3g1.4g
Protein4.5g4.8g
Salt0.30g0.32g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

