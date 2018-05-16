Tesco Finest Christmas Present Blonde Chocolate Torte Bar Serves 6

1/6 of a torte
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1556kJ / 373kcal
Product Description
- Baked white chocolate with caramel cheesecake topped with chocolate sponge, chocolate ganache, bronze lustred shortcake balls and chocolate decorations.
- We use white chocolate with caramel to create a rich and creamy cheesecake batter that is layered between chocolate sponge and smooth Belgian chocolate ganache. For a festive finish we top our blonde chocolate torte bar with bronze dusted shortcake balls and a chocolate present box. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- Smooth & Luxurious with a creamy cheesecake layer
- Pack size: 635G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (16%), Sugar, Belgian Dark Chocolate (8%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Whipping Cream (Milk), White Chocolate with Caramel (7%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Caramel (Dried Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Sugar, Milk Fat, Flavouring), Dried Skimmed Milk, Caramelised Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Salt], Pasteurised Egg, Single Cream (Milk), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Evaporated Milk, Palm Oil, Water, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cornflour, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Salt, Shea Fat, Dextrose, Invert Sugar Syrup, Tapioca Starch, Dried Whole Milk, Milk Sugar, Colours (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides, Anthocyanins), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Lecithins), Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for freezing.
Preparation and Usage
Clean knife carefully between slicing.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Base. Don't Recycle Collar. Recycle Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
635g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a torte (106g)
|Energy
|1556kJ / 373kcal
|1649kJ / 395kcal
|Fat
|22.7g
|24.1g
|Saturates
|11.8g
|12.5g
|Carbohydrate
|37.0g
|39.2g
|Sugars
|26.9g
|28.5g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|1.4g
|Protein
|4.5g
|4.8g
|Salt
|0.30g
|0.32g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
