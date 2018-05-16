Product Description
- SCOTT & LAWSON BEARD KIT
- "Keep your beard groomed and healthy with this Scott and Lawson Beard Fuel Kit.
- The three-in-one black pepper and bergamot fragranced kit includes a bottle of beard oil (18ml / 0.63 fl oz), a tin of beard wax (20g / 0.7 oz), and a beard comb.
- The Scott and Lawson Beard Fuel Kit is perfect for anyone who has a beard or wants to grow one.
- This product is approved under the Leaping Bunny programme. The Leaping Bunny is the globally recognised gold standard for cruelty free cosmetics and demonstrates that a brand is genuinely committed to removing animal testing from its supply chain."
- 3-in-1 kit of beard oil, beard wax, beard comb
- Black pepper and bergamot fragrance
