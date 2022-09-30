We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Gillette Fusion 5 Precise Gift Set

4.9(3407)Write a review
image 1 of Gillette Fusion 5 Precise Gift Set
£16.00
£16.00/each

Product Description

  • GILLETTE FUSION 5 PRECISE GIFT SET
  • Give the gift of a strong start and strong finish with Gillette Fusion5 gift sets! The Gillette Fusion5 men's razor features 5 antifriction blades for a close and long lasting shave. The blades are spaced closely together for incredible comfort with a precision trimmer on the back for hard-to-reach places and for styling facial hair. It’s the world’s #1 5-blade razor* for a reason (*Procter & Gamble calculation based on Nielsen sales information September 2018 – August 2019. Among Male 5-Blade System razors). The shaving gel is suitable for sensitive skin and provides incredible skin comfort.
  • Give the gift of a strong start and strong finish with Gillette Fusion5 mens gift sets
  • Includes a Fusion5 razor and a Fusion5 shaving gel 200ml
  • World’s #1 5-blade razor (P&G calculation based on Nielsen sales info. 09/2018 – 08/2019 among Male 5-Blade System razors)
  • Razor with Gillette’s 5-blade closeness at an affordable price
  • Engineered with antifriction blades for up to 20 shaves per blade refill
  • Precision trimmer for hard-to-reach places and styling facial hair
  • Soft microfins gently stretch and smooth skin to prepare hairs for a close shave
  • Shaving gel is suitable for sensitive skin and provides incredible skin comfort

Information

Ingredients

Razor: PEG-115M; PEG-7M; PEG-100; Silica; Tocopheryl Acetate; Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate; Tris(Di-T-Butyl)Phosphite; Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice; BHT; Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil; Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil; Glycol, Shave Gel: Aqua; Palmitic Acid; Triethanolamine; Isopentane; Glyceryl Oleate; Stearic Acid; Glycerin; Isobutane; Sorbitol; Parfum; Hydroxyethylcellulose; PEG-45M; Menthol; Linalool; Limonene; PVM/MA Copolymer; Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer; Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil; Silica; Tocopherol; Lecithin; Ascorbyl Palmitate; Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate; CI 42053; CI 42090

Produce of

Poland

Warnings

  • Shave Gel: Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F. Keep out of reach of children. 5.1% by mass of the contents are flammable. Use only as directed.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UKWeybridgeSurreyKT13 0XPUnited Kingdom

Safety information

Shave Gel: Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F. Keep out of reach of children. 5.1% by mass of the contents are flammable. Use only as directed.

3407 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Great item

5 stars

Review from GILLETTE

Brought this for myself as it's an overall better razor and I'm glad I did would recommend

Very good for sensitive skin

4 stars

Review from GILLETTE

I would highly recommend this blade over other as my skin is very sensitive and cut very easily

Hi

4 stars

Review from GILLETTE

I always loooooooooooooooove discover their new products so thaaaaank yoooouuuuu

Daily use

5 stars

Review from GILLETTE

I've been using this product for over 3 months and I love it , smells nice and lives my hair soft and strong.

Gillette fushion

5 stars

Review from GILLETTE

Great and so close and leaves skin smooth and soft , great on the curves of the face and neck

skin as smooth as a new born baby highly recomend

4 stars

Review from GILLETTE

best blade ive ever bought and used hands down easy as pie

Smooth Shave

5 stars

Review from GILLETTE

Super smooth shave experience. I used to use Gilletion Fusion but once I doscovered this I soon switched.

Great product

5 stars

Review from GILLETTE

I've love pantene, smell nice and hair feels good after washing it

Excellent

5 stars

Review from GILLETTE

I'm so happy with this shampoo which I bought 2 months ago. I'm very satisfied with the results. Love it

Great Features.

5 stars

Review from GILLETTE

I bought this a month ago and i am so pleased i did.

