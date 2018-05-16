Linda Mccartney Vegetarian Mini Pulled Pork Rolls 168G

Product Description
- Vegetarian Smoky Barbecue Flavour Pulled Pork-Style Filling Made with Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein; Wrapped in Puff Pastry.
- Meat Free Pioneer Since 1991
- Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
- Pack size: 168G
Information
Ingredients
Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein (33%) (Water, Soya Protein, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Soya Bean Oil, Natural Flavouring), Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Paste, Salt, Distilled Barley Malt Vinegar, Muscovado Sugar, Soya Protein Concentrate, Sugar, Stabiliser: Methyl Cellulose, Black Treacle, Cornflour, Natural Flavourings, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Spices, Maltodextrin, Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil, Malted Barley Extract, Pea Protein, Tapioca Starch, Spice Extract, Black Pepper, Red Chilli Powder, Colour: Carotenes
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Soya, Wheat
Storage
For use by date see front of pack. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and always within the use by date. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: This product is ready to eat cold straight from the pack, but may also be eaten hot. If heating, ensure food is piping hot. Appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Remove all packaging.
Preheat oven to 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas Mark 7. Place 2 mini rolls onto a preheated baking tray and cook in the centre of the oven for 8 minutes. Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Recycling info
Lid. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Linda McCartney Foods,
- Holt Road,
- Fakenham,
- Norfolk,
- NR21 8EH,
- UK.
Net Contents
168g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as sold) per 100g:
|Energy
|1230kJ/294kcal
|Fat
|14.1g
|of which saturates
|5.9g
|Carbohydrate
|29.1g
|of which sugars
|4.6g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|Protein
|11.4g
|Salt
|1.5g
