Heinz Vegan Seriously Good Mayonnaise 390G

Changed from great to very poor
New recipe is a very poor idea, this used to be the best vegan mayo now it’s barely tolerable. The warning of new recipe should have been more obvious too, very irritated!
If it ain’t broke, why fix it?
The original recipe was so much better and now they have added beans which means, as someone following the low fodmap diet, I can no longer eat this product.
Oh my, what have they done, not mayo at all, it's a thick bad tasting salad cream. Worst mayo ever, I really don't understand why some companies change recipes, may be new but certainly not improved. Heinz, it's time to sack the team responsible for this horrendous product.
Absolutely disgusting now Heinz has changed it
If I could give this new recipe 0 I would. It’s absolutely disgusting. What have heinz done to it? I’ve noticed they have put mustard in it, ewwww why?! Nobody I know likes this mayo anymore. All the below comments are right, heinz has made a real bodge of this now. It was the best vegan mayo before they changed it. It’s now the worst.
Yuk!!
Totally agree with previous reviews. New ‘improved’ version is disgusting. Why do they mess with these things?
Disgusting new recipe
The new recipe is awful, think it's due to addition of flaxseed oil which makes it smell like oil paint and tastes vile. Strange as I don't mind flaxseed and regularly have them on my cereals but this just tastes off. I will not be buying it again.
recipe is ruined, i can’t eat two of the things in the list now so will not be purchasing again.
Unpopular to change the recipe. Not nice now.
What on earth have Heinz done adding MUSTARD to the ingredients?!?! A known allergen. Spoilt the taste now, it was just fine and popular the way it was. Won’t be buying this again. If anyone at Heinz is reading this… so many people dislike this now. CHANGE IT BACK. TAKE OUT THE MUSTARD.