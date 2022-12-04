We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Heinz Vegan Seriously Good Mayonnaise 390G

1(8)Write a review
Product Description

  • A Vegan Alternative to Mayonnaise
  • V- Label (European Vegetarian Union) - Vegan, V-LABEL.EU
  • Seriously Good
  • 100% Naturally Sourced Ingredients
  • 100% Plant Based
  • Gluten Free
  • No Artificial Colours, Flavours Or Preservatives
  • European Vegetarian Union
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 390G

Information

Ingredients

Rapeseed Oil (60%), Water, Mustard, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Starch, Salt, Plant Fibre (Corn, Flaxseed), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Faba Bean Protein

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard

Storage

After opening, refrigerate. Best before: see cap.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Cap. Recycle

Name and address

  • UK: H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • IE: H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,

Return to

  • Get in touch
Net Contents

390g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy2337 kJ/558 kcal
Fat60.2 g
- of which saturates4.5 g
Carbohydrate3.0 g
- of which sugars1.6 g
Protein0.5 g
Salt1.1 g
8 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Changed from great to very poor

1 stars

New recipe is a very poor idea, this used to be the best vegan mayo now it’s barely tolerable. The warning of new recipe should have been more obvious too, very irritated!

If it ain’t broke, why fix it?

1 stars

The original recipe was so much better and now they have added beans which means, as someone following the low fodmap diet, I can no longer eat this product.

Oh my, what have they done, not mayo at all, it's

1 stars

Oh my, what have they done, not mayo at all, it's a thick bad tasting salad cream. Worst mayo ever, I really don't understand why some companies change recipes, may be new but certainly not improved. Heinz, it's time to sack the team responsible for this horrendous product.

Absolutely disgusting now Heinz has changed it

1 stars

If I could give this new recipe 0 I would. It’s absolutely disgusting. What have heinz done to it? I’ve noticed they have put mustard in it, ewwww why?! Nobody I know likes this mayo anymore. All the below comments are right, heinz has made a real bodge of this now. It was the best vegan mayo before they changed it. It’s now the worst.

Yuk!!

1 stars

Totally agree with previous reviews. New ‘improved’ version is disgusting. Why do they mess with these things?

Disgusting new recipe

1 stars

The new recipe is awful, think it's due to addition of flaxseed oil which makes it smell like oil paint and tastes vile. Strange as I don't mind flaxseed and regularly have them on my cereals but this just tastes off. I will not be buying it again.

recipe is ruined, i can’t eat two of the things in

1 stars

recipe is ruined, i can’t eat two of the things in the list now so will not be purchasing again.

Unpopular to change the recipe. Not nice now.

1 stars

What on earth have Heinz done adding MUSTARD to the ingredients?!?! A known allergen. Spoilt the taste now, it was just fine and popular the way it was. Won’t be buying this again. If anyone at Heinz is reading this… so many people dislike this now. CHANGE IT BACK. TAKE OUT THE MUSTARD.

