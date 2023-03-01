Better You Vitamin D+K2 Oral Kids Spray 15Ml

Food Supplement Charlie and The Chocolate Factory This packaging uses Ocean Plastic www.betterplanetproject.co.uk To learn more, please visit: www.betterplanetproject.co.uk

An expert blend of two essential nutrients to support immune health and healthy bones† †Vitamin K supports normal blood clotting †Vitamin D helps maintain normal bones †Vitamin D supports a normal immune system Scientifically formulated to deliver nutrients to the bloodstream directly from the mouth and mucous membranes. The tiny droplets absorb quickly, providing fast nutrient uptake.

Pack size: 15ML

Ingredients

Water, Diluent (Xylitol), Emulsifiers (Acacia Gum and Sunflower Lecithin), Medium Chain Triglycerides, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Menaquinone-7 (Vitamin K2), Natural Flavouring (Blueberry and Bubblegum), Antioxidant (DL-α-Tocopheryl Acetate), Vitamin D (Cholecalciferol)

Net Contents

15ml

Preparation and Usage

How to use Initial use: press the pump 3 times to get the liquid flowing. Shake well before every use. Carefully spray into your child's mouth, ideally onto the inside of their cheek. Replace the cap after use. Recommended dose 1-8 years* Use 1 spray daily 100 daily doses 9-13 years† Use 2 sprays daily 50 daily doses 100 doses*

Lower age limit

12 Months