Better You Vitamin D+K2 Oral Kids Spray 15Ml

Better You Vitamin D+K2 Oral Kids Spray 15Ml

£9.90

£66.00/100ml

Vegetarian

Food SupplementCharlie and The Chocolate FactoryThis packaging uses Ocean Plasticwww.betterplanetproject.co.ukTo learn more, please visit: www.betterplanetproject.co.uk
An expert blend of two essential nutrients to support immune health and healthy bones††Vitamin K supports normal blood clotting†Vitamin D helps maintain normal bones†Vitamin D supports a normal immune systemScientifically formulated to deliver nutrients to the bloodstream directly from the mouth and mucous membranes. The tiny droplets absorb quickly, providing fast nutrient uptake.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C127735©2022 The Roald Dahl Story Company Ltd / Quentin Blake. Charlie and The Chocolate Factory™ Warner Bros. Ent.
The fuss-free way to take your vitamins every dayNutritional support - in a sprayThe Queen's Awards for Enterprise: Innovation 2021Palm Oil FreeVegetarian Society Approved
Pack size: 15ML
Vitamin K supports normal blood clottingVitamin D helps maintain normal bonesVitamin D supports a normal immune system

Ingredients

Water, Diluent (Xylitol), Emulsifiers (Acacia Gum and Sunflower Lecithin), Medium Chain Triglycerides, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Menaquinone-7 (Vitamin K2), Natural Flavouring (Blueberry and Bubblegum), Antioxidant (DL-α-Tocopheryl Acetate), Vitamin D (Cholecalciferol)

Net Contents

15ml

Preparation and Usage

How to useInitial use: press the pump 3 times to get the liquid flowing. Shake well before every use. Carefully spray into your child's mouth, ideally onto the inside of their cheek. Replace the cap after use.Recommended dose1-8 years* Use 1 spray daily 100 daily doses9-13 years† Use 2 sprays daily 50 daily doses100 doses*

Lower age limit

12 Months

