- ME TO YOU Trinket Plate & Plaque Gift Set
- Spoil your mum with this gorgeous gift set from the creators of Me to You. The trinket dish is perfect for smaller items of jewellery or coins, while the plaque lets your mum know just how special she is. Presented in a luxury gift box with original Tatty Teddy artwork and gold foil finishes, it's the ideal present for Mother's Day, your mum's birthday, or just as a surprise gesture to show how much you care!
- Authentic Me to You gift - unique and instantly recognisable with a timeless message of love and friendship, it's no wonder Tatty Teddy has captured millions of hearts, all over the world.
- Decorative plaque can be hung on a hook or handle as a daily reminder of your love and affection for your special mum.
- Matching trinket dish looks great in the bedroom, bathroom or on a kitchen windowsill as a safe place to store jewellery.
- Hand sketched Tatty Teddy artwork and contemporary floral design makes this a cute, stylish gift that your mum is sure to treasure.
- Trinket dish is not for food use.
3 Years
