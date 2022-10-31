We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Baylis & Harding Wild Fig & Pomegranate Bath Bombs 3 X 100G

No ratings yet
Baylis & Harding Wild Fig & Pomegranate Bath Bombs 3 X 100G
£9.00
£3.00/100g

Product Description

  • B/H WILD FIG & POMEGRANATE BATH BOMBS 3 X 100G
  • Wild Fig & Pomegranate Collection
  • Deliciously decadent notes of velvety Wild Fig and luscious Pomegranate give a sophisticated twist to this limited edition collection. The perfect gift for a pop of party glamour.
  • Printed on sustainable material
  • Sustainable luxury
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Sodium Sulfate, Glycerin, Aqua (Water, Eau), Parfum (Fragrance)

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Drop the bath bomb into water which will dissolve while fizzing.

Warnings

  • WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR.
  • PLEASE RETAIN THIS INFORMATION FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Wrap. Recycle

Name and address

  • Baylis & Harding Plc,
  • B98 7AS,
  • England.
  • RP. MSL,
  • Suite 5385,
  • 27 Upper Pembroke St,

Net Contents

3 x 100g ℮

Safety information

