Tesco Finest Free From Christmas Fruit Cake

£6.00
£6.00/each

One slice

Energy
838kJ
199kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
5.5g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.2g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
23.9g

high

27%of the reference intake
Salt
0.07g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1497kJ / 356kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free fruit cake made with sultanas, cherries and walnuts, topped with glacé cherries, flaked almonds and a marzipan star.
  • RICH & DECADENT with Ruby Port and French Brandy

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sultanas (33%), Sugar, Cherry (9%), Rice Flour, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Walnut, Potato Starch, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Humectants (Glycerol, Sorbitol), Almond, Water, Caramelised Sugar, Black Treacle, Maize Flour, Orange Peel, Raising Agents (Monocalcium Phosphate, Potassium Carbonate), Brandy, Port, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Coconut Oil, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Lemon Peel, Flavouring, Salt, Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Potassium Hydroxide), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates [Carrot, Morello Cherry, Sweet Potato, Radish, Apple], Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Gellan Gum), Citric Acid, Stearic Acid, Concentrated Lemon Juice.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging and remove paper liner before cutting. Place cake on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (56g)
Energy1497kJ / 356kcal838kJ / 199kcal
Fat9.8g5.5g
Saturates2.2g1.2g
Carbohydrate60.1g33.7g
Sugars42.7g23.9g
Fibre4.5g2.5g
Protein4.5g2.5g
Salt0.12g0.07g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
