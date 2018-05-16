Tesco Finest Free From Christmas Fruit Cake

One slice
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1497kJ / 356kcal
Product Description
- Gluten free fruit cake made with sultanas, cherries and walnuts, topped with glacé cherries, flaked almonds and a marzipan star.
- RICH & DECADENT with Ruby Port and French Brandy
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sultanas (33%), Sugar, Cherry (9%), Rice Flour, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Walnut, Potato Starch, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Humectants (Glycerol, Sorbitol), Almond, Water, Caramelised Sugar, Black Treacle, Maize Flour, Orange Peel, Raising Agents (Monocalcium Phosphate, Potassium Carbonate), Brandy, Port, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Coconut Oil, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Lemon Peel, Flavouring, Salt, Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Potassium Hydroxide), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates [Carrot, Morello Cherry, Sweet Potato, Radish, Apple], Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Gellan Gum), Citric Acid, Stearic Acid, Concentrated Lemon Juice.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Preparation and Usage
Remove outer packaging and remove paper liner before cutting. Place cake on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket Carton. Recycle
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (56g)
|Energy
|1497kJ / 356kcal
|838kJ / 199kcal
|Fat
|9.8g
|5.5g
|Saturates
|2.2g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|60.1g
|33.7g
|Sugars
|42.7g
|23.9g
|Fibre
|4.5g
|2.5g
|Protein
|4.5g
|2.5g
|Salt
|0.12g
|0.07g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
