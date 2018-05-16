Tesco Finest Caramel Cascade Pudding Serves 8

1/8 of a dessert
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1703kJ / 407kcal
Product Description
- Baked sponge with sachets of caramel sauce, chocolate sauce and bronze chocolate coated honeycomb.
- Our caramel cascade pudding is a real show stopper, smother our Belgian and blonde chocolate sponge in rich and indulgent chocolate and caramel sauces and top with lustred honeycomb for the perfect Christmas centrepiece. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.
- Buttery & Lavish with smooth chocolate and caramel
- Pack size: 800G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chocolate Sauce Sachet (19%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Butter (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cornflour, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Milk Sugar], Caramel Sauce Sachet (19%) [Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Double Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Caramelised Sugar], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Bronze Dusted Honeycomb Sachet (4.5%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Butteroil (Milk), Milk Sugar, Glazing Agents (Shellac, Acacia Gum), Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Stabiliser (Tapioca Starch), Colour (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Invert Sugar Syrup, Butter (Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Whole Milk, White Chocolate with Caramel [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Caramel (Dried Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Sugar, Milk Fat, Flavouring), Dried Skimmed Milk, Caramelised Sugar, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Cocoa Mass, Salt], Belgian Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cornflour, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonate), Vanilla Extract, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 6 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Remove carton and tray and place all three sachets to one side. Place the sponge pudding on a microwaveable plate.
Microwave (800W) 3 mins, (900W) 2 mins 45 secs
Decant the chocolate sauce into a microwaveable bowl.
Microwave (800W) 40 secs, (900W) 30 secs
Preparation and Usage
Pour the chocolate sauce over the pudding followed by the cold caramel sauce and sprinkle over the bronze dusted honeycomb to finish. Divide into 8 portions and serve.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
800g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 of a dessert (100g)
|Energy
|1703kJ / 407kcal
|1703kJ / 407kcal
|Fat
|19.4g
|19.4g
|Saturates
|6.0g
|6.0g
|Carbohydrate
|53.8g
|53.8g
|Sugars
|31.5g
|31.5g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.0g
|Protein
|3.7g
|3.7g
|Salt
|0.45g
|0.45g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
