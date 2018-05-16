We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Tofoo Co. Sweet Chilli Nuggets 225G

The Tofoo Co. Sweet Chilli Nuggets 225G
£2.70
£12.00/kg

1/2 pack (as sold) provides:

Energy
1159kJ
276kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
12.8g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.5g

low

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.6g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.70g

medium

12%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1030kJ

Product Description

  • Defrosted diced pasteurised tofu coated in sweet chilli breadcrumb, lightly fried in rapeseed oil
  • One day you're minding your business when our Sweet Chilli Nuggets waltz into your life. But one bite and you're smitten. You're dreaming of perfect tofu nugs in a stir-fry, a wrap or with chips and peas. They're all you'll talk about. Now you're hanging around supermarkets.
  • Honestly, it's weird!
  • Whole Chunks of handmade tofu in a surprisingly cheeky sweet chilli crispy crumb
  • Tofu with Taste
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 225G

Information

Ingredients

Tofu (56%) (Water, Soya Beans, Nigari), Sweet Chilli Breadcrumb (23%) (Breadcrumb (Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Yeast, Salt), Sugar, Onion Powder, Sea Salt, Garlic Powder, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Red Pepper, Chilli Flakes, Cayenne Chilli, Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Colour: Paprika Extract), Water, Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Rapeseed Oil

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For use by see top of filmKeep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, place in an airtight container and refrigerate, consume within 24hrs. Once cooked, do not reheat. Product is defrosted, not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6, 15 Minutes
Pre-heat oven. Remove all packaging and place the Nuggets on a baking tray.
Bake in the centre of the oven, turning halfway through cooking.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Ensure tofu is piping hot before serving.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • The Tofoo Company Ltd.,
  • 4 Rye Close,
  • Malton,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • YO17 6YD.

Return to

  • Get in touch at hello@tofoo.co.uk
  • The Tofoo Company Ltd.,
  • 4 Rye Close,
  • Malton,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • YO17 6YD.
  • The Tofoo Co. (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • 5th Floor,
  • Beaux Lane House,
  • Mercer Street Lower,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D02 DH60,

Net Contents

225g

Nutrition

Typical Values(As Sold) Per 100g(As Sold) Per 1/2 Pack
Energy1030kJ1159kJ
-245kcal276kcal
Fat11.4g12.8g
- of which saturates1.3g1.5g
Carbohydrate22.1g24.9g
- of which sugars4.1g4.6g
Fibre1.3g1.5g
Protein12.9g14.5g
Salt0.62g0.70g
Pack contains 2 servings--
