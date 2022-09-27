We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Tesco Greens & Grains 300G

Tesco Greens & Grains 300G
£2.00
£6.67/kg

½ of a pack

Energy
925kJ
220kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
7.4g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.8g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.0g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.34g

low

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 616kJ / 147kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked bulgur wheat, wheatberries and red quinoa, edamame soya beans, peas and spinach with onion, mint and lemon zest.
  • A mix of bulgur wheat, wheatberries and quinoa with peas, edamame beans & spinach, in a lemon & mint dressing.
  • with a lemon & mint dressing
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Bulgur Wheat (40%) [Water, Bulgur Wheat], Cooked Wheatberries (17%) [Durum Wheat, Water], Cooked Red Quinoa [Water, Red Quinoa], Edamame Soya Beans (7%), Peas, Spinach, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Mint, Lemon Juice, Lemon Zest, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Remove label.
800W & 900W 1 min 30 secs
Pierce film lid several times. Heat on full power. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (150g)
Energy616kJ / 147kcal925kJ / 220kcal
Fat4.9g7.4g
Saturates0.5g0.8g
Carbohydrate19.2g28.8g
Sugars1.3g2.0g
Fibre3.6g5.4g
Protein4.7g7.1g
Salt0.23g0.34g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
View all Prepared Vegetables

