Tesco Finest 12 Mini Cottage Pies 280G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 726kJ / 174kcal
Product Description
- 12 Minced beef, carrots, onion and leeks in gravy topped with crumbled hash brown potato bites, medium Cheddar cheese, parsley and fried onions.
- RICH & INTENSE topped with cheesy potato rosti
- Pack size: 280G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef (34%), Hash Brown Potato Bites [Potato, Sunflower Oil, Potato Starch, Dried Potato, Salt, Flavouring, Onion Powder, Dextrose, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Antioxidants (Extracts of Rosemary, Citric Acid)], Carrot, Water, Medium Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Red Wine, Onion, Parsley, Cornflour, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin], Beef Extract, Leek, Tomato Purée, Garlic Purée, Salt, Palm Oil, Sugar, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Maltodextrin, Onion Concentrate, Thyme, Molasses, Onion Purée, Sea Salt, Tamarind Paste, Black Pepper, Ginger Purée, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Clove Powder, Garlic Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C /170°C Fan/Gas 5 8-10 mins Remove outer packaging and place foil cups onto a baking tray. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/170°C Fan/Gas 5 12-14 mins Remove outer packaging and place foil cups onto a baking tray. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Produce of
Made using British beef.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Foil. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
280g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cottage pie (24g)
|Energy
|726kJ / 174kcal
|174kJ / 42kcal
|Fat
|9.8g
|2.4g
|Saturates
|3.7g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|10.5g
|2.5g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.3g
|Protein
|10.3g
|2.5g
|Salt
|0.65g
|0.16g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
