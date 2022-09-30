Lynx Epic Fresh Washbag Gift Set
Product Description
- Lynx Epic Fresh Washbag Gift Set
- So, you're looking for a gift for your son, brother, boyfriend, husband, dad, uncle or cousin? And you want something he’ll actually like and use? Relax. You've found it. A LYNX Gift Set. A gift so popular, it’s a living legend. Whoever he is, whatever the occasion, it’s the gift that always hits the right spot. How do we know that? Because we know guys want to smell good. And the LYNX Epic Fresh Trio Gift Set with full-size LYNX Epic Fresh Bodywash 225 ml, Bodyspray 150 ml and Anti-perspirant Deodorant Spray 150 ml will take freshness to a whole new level with the vibrant and zesty fragrance of grapefruit and tropical pineapple. Whoever you’re buying for, there’ll be no fake smiles when he unwraps this bad boy. The bodyspray features our revolutionary dual-action technology that fights odour-causing bacteria to help him bust odour and smell irresistible for 48 hours. The bodywash is a triple threat that keeps him smelling fresh for up to 12 hours. Plus, it contains 100% plant-based moisturisers for naturally soft and silky skin. Developed using our unique pro-scent technology, the anti-perspirant spray guarantees up to 72 hours of dryness and sensational freshness. The washbag is designed to hold all his essentials, even when he's on the go. This gift set will give him the confidence to be the best version of the only thing he can be – himself.
- LYNX Epic Fresh Trio Gift Set includes three gifts for him: LYNX Epic Fresh Bodywash 225 ml, Bodyspray 150 ml, Anti-perspirant Deodrant Spray 150ml plus a handy black washbag
- The bodyspray features an invigorating grapefruit & tropical pineapple scent to bring him energy and a zest for life
- The bodywash is a 3 in 1 body, face and hair wash that delivers a boost of freshness to kick-start his day
- The anti-perspirant deodorant spray gives him 72-hour protection against sweat and body odour
- This gift set is completed with a black washbag to help him keep all his essentials in one place, even when he's on the go
- These gifts for men are perfect for any occasion — think the ultimate Father’s Day present, secret Santa surprise or all-year-round gift winner
Information
Ingredients
LYNX EPIC FRESH BODYSPRAY 150ML Ingredients: Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Zinc Neodecanoate, Isopropyl Myristate, Benzyl Alcohol, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Eugenol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool. LYNX EPIC FRESH BODYWASH 225ML Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, PPG-6, Lactic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Saccharide Isomerate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140, CI 42090. LYNX EPIC FRESH ANTIPERSPIRANT 150ML Ingredients: Butane, Isobutane, Propane, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Aluminum Sesquichlorohydrate, Cyclopentasiloxane, Parfum, Glycine, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Calcium Chloride, Octyldodecanol, BHT, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Coumarin, Eugenol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool
Produce of
United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- LYNX EPIC FRESH BODYSPRAY 150ML DIRECTIONS: Hold can 15cm from the body and spray. CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. LYNX EPIC FRESH BODYWASH 225ML Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. LYNX EPIC FRESH ANTIPERSPIRANT 150ML DIRECTIONS: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children.
Net Contents
3 x 1 ℮
Using Product Information
