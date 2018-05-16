New
Tesco Finest 4 Chocolate & Cherry Mini Loaf Cakes
One loaf cake
- Energy
- 1624kJ
-
- 388kcal
- 19%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 20.2g
- 29%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 8.1g
- 41%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 32.6g
- 36%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.16g
- 3%of the reference intake
high
high
high
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1846kJ / 441kcal
Product Description
- 4 Butter enriched chocolate sponge bases topped with chocolate buttercream and finished with a sprinkle of freeze dried cherry pieces.
- Butter enriched chocolate base, with a chocolate buttercream and cherry pieces
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chocolate Buttercream (40%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Glucose Syrup, Whole Milk, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Humectant (Glycerol), Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Butter, Flavouring, Modified Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Butter (Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Whey Powder (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Cherry, Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Potassium Hydroxide), Maize Starch, Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
defrost for 12 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Card. Recycle Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One loaf cake
|Energy
|1846kJ / 441kcal
|1624kJ / 388kcal
|Fat
|22.9g
|20.2g
|Saturates
|9.2g
|8.1g
|Carbohydrate
|53.0g
|46.6g
|Sugars
|37.0g
|32.6g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|1.9g
|Protein
|4.7g
|4.1g
|Salt
|0.18g
|0.16g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.