Tesco Finest 4 Chocolate & Cherry Mini Loaf Cakes

Tesco Finest 4 Chocolate & Cherry Mini Loaf Cakes
£3.25
£0.81/each

One loaf cake

Energy
1624kJ
388kcal
19%of the reference intake
Fat
20.2g

high

29%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.1g

high

41%of the reference intake
Sugars
32.6g

high

36%of the reference intake
Salt
0.16g

low

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1846kJ / 441kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Butter enriched chocolate sponge bases topped with chocolate buttercream and finished with a sprinkle of freeze dried cherry pieces.
  • Butter enriched chocolate base, with a chocolate buttercream and cherry pieces

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chocolate Buttercream (40%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Glucose Syrup, Whole Milk, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Humectant (Glycerol), Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Butter, Flavouring, Modified Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Butter (Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Whey Powder (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Cherry, Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Potassium Hydroxide), Maize Starch, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

defrost for 12 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne loaf cake
Energy1846kJ / 441kcal1624kJ / 388kcal
Fat22.9g20.2g
Saturates9.2g8.1g
Carbohydrate53.0g46.6g
Sugars37.0g32.6g
Fibre2.2g1.9g
Protein4.7g4.1g
Salt0.18g0.16g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
