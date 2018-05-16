New
Tesco Finest Fig & Honey Ham 125G
1 slice
- Energy
- 123kJ
-
- 29kcal
- 1%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0.5g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.2g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.3g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.59g
- 10%of the reference intake
low
low
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 491kJ / 116kcal
Product Description
- Cooked Wiltshire cured ham formed from selected cuts of pork leg meat, marinated in cider, honey and spices, coated with fig and honey glaze.
- Our cooked meats are made for us by a family owned business with a heritage of over 100 years, making premium quality products. Using 100% British pork, our ham is steeped in Wiltshire brine and hung to carefully mature. It is then marinated in Somerset cider with honey, star anise, black peppercorns and bay leaves, slowly cooked and finally coated with a sweet fig and honey glaze.
- STEEPED IN AN AGED WILTSHIRE BRINE 5 SLICES Marinated in Somerset cider & coated with a spiced fig & honey glaze
- Pack size: 125G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (98%), Fig and Honey Glaze [Water, Figs, Onion, Pork Gelatine, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Honey, Cane Molasses, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Maize Starch, Rice Flour, Dark Brown Soft Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Cinnamon Powder, Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite, Sulphur Dioxide)], Spiced Cider Marinade [Cider (Sulphites), Honey, Rosemary, Star Anise, Black Pepper, Ginger, Bay Leaf], Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Recycling info
Base. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
125g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (25g)
|Energy
|491kJ / 116kcal
|123kJ / 29kcal
|Fat
|2.1g
|0.5g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|1.2g
|0.3g
|Sugars
|1.2g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.3g
|Protein
|22.6g
|5.6g
|Salt
|2.38g
|0.59g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.