Vizulize Irritated Eye Mist 10ml

Vizulize Irritated Eye Mist has been specially developed as a convenient easy to use way to provide soothing relief for irritated, itchy eyes caused by hayfever, dust, pollution, air conditioning and bright lights, without the need to apply eye drops. The specially developed formula includes natural plant extracts of calendula and witch hazel, known for their soothing and cooling properties.

Soothes irritated, itchy eyes From causes such as hayfever & dust Contact Lens Friendly With plant extracts PH balanced to be kind to eyes Suitable for use with water-proof eye make up Suitable for use with contact lenses

Pack size: 10ML

Ingredients

Isotonic Buffered Solution with Calendula Extract, Hamamelis Extract and PHMB

Net Contents

10ml ℮

Preparation and Usage