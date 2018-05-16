Tesco Finest Four Coquilles St Jacques Serves 4

One Shell
- Energy
- 812kJ
-
- 194kcal
- 10%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 9.6g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 5.8g
- 29%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.6g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.49g
- 8%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 694kJ / 166kcal
Product Description
- 4 Scallop shells filled with king prawns (Penaeus vannamei) and scallops (Zygochlamys patagonica) in a cream, white wine and cheese sauce, topped with a cheese and chive crumb.
- Velvety & Creamy Wild caught Patagonian scallops Finished with a crisp, golden cheese and chive crumb Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why our fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries, continually improving already high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- Pack size: 496G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (18%), Scallop (Mollusc) (16%), Whole Milk, Whipping Cream (Milk), Water, Sauvignon Blanc White Wine, Rice Flour, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Butter (Milk), Gram Flour, Cornflour, Shallot, Salt, Yeast Extract, Chive, Lemon Juice, Glucose Syrup, Onion Powder, Dextrose, Parsley Extract, Flavourings, White Pepper, Potato Starch, Cayenne Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/180°C/Gas 6 22 mins Remove sleeve, film lid and plastic insert, return coquilles to foil tray. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Packed in the U.K.
Made using scallops caught in the South West Atlantic and prawns farmed in Vietnam.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Foil. Recycle Insert. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Box. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
496g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One shell (117g**)
|Energy
|694kJ / 166kcal
|812kJ / 194kcal
|Fat
|8.2g
|9.6g
|Saturates
|5.0g
|5.8g
|Carbohydrate
|11.3g
|13.2g
|Sugars
|1.4g
|1.6g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.9g
|Protein
|11.3g
|13.3g
|Salt
|0.42g
|0.49g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 496g typically weighs 468g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
