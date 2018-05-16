We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Four Coquilles St Jacques Serves 4

Tesco Finest Four Coquilles St Jacques Serves 4

Part of the Festive Food to Order Range. Coming Soon

£12.00
£24.20/kg

One Shell

Energy
812kJ
194kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
9.6g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.8g

medium

29%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.6g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.49g

medium

8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 694kJ / 166kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Scallop shells filled with king prawns (Penaeus vannamei) and scallops (Zygochlamys patagonica) in a cream, white wine and cheese sauce, topped with a cheese and chive crumb.
  • Velvety & Creamy Wild caught Patagonian scallops Finished with a crisp, golden cheese and chive crumb Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why our fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries, continually improving already high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
  • Pack size: 496G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (18%), Scallop (Mollusc) (16%), Whole Milk, Whipping Cream (Milk), Water, Sauvignon Blanc White Wine, Rice Flour, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Butter (Milk), Gram Flour, Cornflour, Shallot, Salt, Yeast Extract, Chive, Lemon Juice, Glucose Syrup, Onion Powder, Dextrose, Parsley Extract, Flavourings, White Pepper, Potato Starch, Cayenne Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/180°C/Gas 6 22 mins Remove sleeve, film lid and plastic insert, return coquilles to foil tray. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.
Made using scallops caught in the South West Atlantic and prawns farmed in Vietnam.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Foil. Recycle Insert. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Box. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

496g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne shell (117g**)
Energy694kJ / 166kcal812kJ / 194kcal
Fat8.2g9.6g
Saturates5.0g5.8g
Carbohydrate11.3g13.2g
Sugars1.4g1.6g
Fibre0.8g0.9g
Protein11.3g13.3g
Salt0.42g0.49g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 496g typically weighs 468g.--

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

