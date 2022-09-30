Real Techniques Here Comes The Glamorous Gift Set
Product Description
- Real Techniques Here Comes The Glam Gift Set
- Here comes the glam set give the gift of a blended + set base with this 4 piece set
- RT® 201 powder brush
- Large, plush head sweeps powder evenly across face for mattified finish
- RT® 402 setting brush
- Soft, fluffy bristles precisely dust on highlighting + setting powders for natural illumination
- RT® mini miracle complexion sponge®
- Mini size perfect for precision application and spot conceal
- Use damp or dry with liquid, cream or powder makeup
- RT® miracle complexion sponge®
- Rounded side for blending
- Flat edge for contouring
- Pointed tip for concealing
- Use damp or dry with liquid or cream makeup
- For a natural, luminous finish
- For patent information: www.parispresents.com/patentinformation
- ©2022 Paris Presents Incorporated.
- Real Techniques®, RT® and its trade dress are registered trademarks in the U.S., Australia, and other countries.
- For liquid + powder makeup
- Cruelty free
- 100% vegan
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Warnings
- Security Protected
Distributor address
- Paris Presents Incorporated,
- Libertyville,
- IL 60048,
- USA.
- EU - Paris Presents UK Ltd,
- Dornhofstrasse 34,
Return to
- Paris Presents UK Ltd.,
- 11th Floor,
- Whitefriars,
- Lewins Mead,
- Bristol,
- BS1 2NT.
Net Contents
4 x Glam set
Safety information
Security Protected
