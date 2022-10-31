Nivea Natural Collection Gift Set
Product Description
- NIVEA NAT COLLECTION GIFT SET
- Our Nivea gift packaging is...
- 100% plastic free
- Made from FSC cardboard only
- Printed using mineral oil free inks
- Remember to recycle me
- Please be water conscious when using our products
- www.nivea.co.uk/sustainability
- NIVEA Natural Skincare Collection Gift Set - Treat your skin naturally!
- This natural canvas cosmetic bag packed with NIVEA Naturally Good essentials is the perfect gift for someone special. These head to toe skincare treats have everything to help keep skin feeling super smooth and cared for. The ideal set of gifts for her.
- The full gift set contains:
- 1. NIVEA Naturally Good Cotton Flower Organic Oil Infused Shower Gel 300ml, made with naturally derived skin caring ingredients, including responsibly sourced Bio Oil, that provides you with lasting skin comfort.
- 2. NIVEA Naturally Good Organic Aloe Vera Micellar Face Wash 140ml, with refreshing Organic Aloe Vera gently, yet effectively cleanses your skin. The micelles in the face wash gel act like a magnet to gently lift and remove dirt and impurities to purify the skin, leaving skin deeply cleansed.
- 3. NIVEA Naturally Good Aloe Vera Sheet Mask immediately refreshes and relaxes the skin for a fresher look, while instantly hydrates and intensively nourishes the skin. Made with biodegradable fibre this soft feeling mask is the perfect treat for dehydrated skin.
- 4. A natural canvas cosmetic bag!
- Nivea® Naturally Good Cotton Flower Scent Organic Oil Infused Shower Gel, Nivea Naturally Good Organic Aloe Vera Micellar Face Wash
- Made in Germany.
- Nivea Naturally Good Organic Aloe Vera Sheet Mask
- Made in France.
- Cosmetic Bag
- Country of Origin: China.
- Materials: Body 100% Cotton, Lining 100% Polyester.
- FSC - FSC™ Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC™ C001747, www.fsc.org
- ®=reg. tm. Beiersdorf AG Germany.
Information
Ingredients
Nivea® Naturally Good Cotton Flower Scent Organic Oil Infused Shower Gel: Aqua, Sodium Coco-Sulfate, Coco-Glucoside, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Glyceryl Oleate, Tocopherol, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, Nivea Naturally Good Organic Aloe Vera Micellar Face Wash: Aqua, Coco-Glucoside, Alcohol Denat., Xanthan Gum, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, Nivea Naturally Good Organic Aloe Vera Sheet Mask: Aqua, Glycerin, Polyglyceryl-4 Caprate, Pentylene Glycol, Anthemis Nobilis Flower Water*, Benzyl Alcohol, Xanthan Gum, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder*, Citric Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, *ingredients from organic farming
Recycling info
Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
- Birmingham,
- B37 7ES.
Return to
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
- Birmingham,
- B37 7ES.
- www.NIVEA.co.uk
