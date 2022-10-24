We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Quality Street Favourites Orange Crunch Block 84G

4(1)Write a review
image 1 of Quality Street Favourites Orange Crunch Block 84G
£1.00
£1.20/100g

Each 2 pieces contains

Energy
390kJ
94kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
5.9g

high

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.8g

high

19%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.6g

high

10%of the reference intake
Salt
0.03g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2328kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with an orange flavoured filling (44%) and boiled sugar pieces (5%).
  • www.qualitystreet.co.uk
  • www.facebook.com/qualitystreet
  • www.nestlecocoaplan.com
  • Good to remember
  • Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
  • The Nestlé Cocoa Plan™ is working with the Rainforest Alliance to support cocoa farmers for better chocolate.
  • What’s your favourite Quality Street®? The new Orange Crunch sharing block is inspired by one of the nations favourite Quality Street sweets and brings you a new way to share Quality Street.
  • Our iconic selection of sweets has been bringing people together since 1936. John Macintosh, the owner of a successful confectionery business in Norwich, sold a deliciously chewy new toffee invented by his wife. When his son inherited the business, he soon created a range of sweets in beautiful wrappers that everyone could enjoy – and Quality Street® was born. Our sweets have been made in Halifax in Yorkshire since 1936, but they are enjoyed all over the world by lovers of delicious chocolate.
  • You’ll know it’s Christmas when you see the iconic purple for the first time.
  • If you love Orange Crunch, why not try other orange chocolate treat in the range, Zingy Orange Matchmakers - Chocolate sticks bursting with flavour!
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Nutritional Compass ®
  • Inspired by the Orange Crunch
  • Delicious milk chocolate shell containing a soft and crunchy orange centre
  • Perfect for sharing at Christmas and other celebrations
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 84G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Palm Kernel, Shea), Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Hazelnut Paste, Butterfat (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Natural Flavourings, Acid (Citric Acid), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 26% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, other Tree Nuts and Soya.

Storage

Store cool and dry

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings
  • 2 Pieces = 1 Serving

Number of uses

Contains 5 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,

Return to

  • Contact us free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 604 604
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • ROI: 00800 6378 5385
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

84g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 2 piecesReference Intake*% RI*
Energy2328kJ390kJ8400kJ
-558kcal94kcal2000kcal5%
Fat35.3g5.9g70g8%
of which: saturates22.7g3.8g20g19%
Carbohydrate53.4g9.0g260g3%
of which: sugars51.4g8.6g90g10%
Fibre2.3g0.4g--
Protein5.6g0.9g50g2%
Salt0.15g0.03g6g<1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
Contains 5 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----
View all Stocking Fillers

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Bit smaller than i thought it would be, but very n

4 stars

Bit smaller than i thought it would be, but very nice

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here