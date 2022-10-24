Quality Street Favourites Orange Crunch Block 84G

Bit smaller than i thought it would be, but very n
Bit smaller than i thought it would be, but very nice
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2328kJ
Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Palm Kernel, Shea), Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Hazelnut Paste, Butterfat (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Natural Flavourings, Acid (Citric Acid), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 26% minimum
Store cool and dry
Contains 5 servings
84g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 2 pieces
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2328kJ
|390kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|558kcal
|94kcal
|2000kcal
|5%
|Fat
|35.3g
|5.9g
|70g
|8%
|of which: saturates
|22.7g
|3.8g
|20g
|19%
|Carbohydrate
|53.4g
|9.0g
|260g
|3%
|of which: sugars
|51.4g
|8.6g
|90g
|10%
|Fibre
|2.3g
|0.4g
|-
|-
|Protein
|5.6g
|0.9g
|50g
|2%
|Salt
|0.15g
|0.03g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 5 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
