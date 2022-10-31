Tesco Finest 10 Pork & Truffle Bon Bons 250g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1435kJ / 346kcal
Product Description
- 10 pork and truffle meatballs with truffle and mushroom paste, seasoning and coated with crumb mix.
- Our chefs use prime cuts of British pork to make a juicy meatball. Carefully blended with mushroom and truffle paste to deliver a delicate flavour and coated with gluten free breadcrumbs mixed with mushroom and truffle paste.
- CRISP & SUCCULENT with delicate truffle flavour
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (64%), Rice Flour, Water, Maize Flour, Truffle and Mushroom Paste (4.5%) [Mushroom, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Truffle, Black Olive, Carrot, Salt, Parsley, Black Pepper, Chilli Pepper, Flavouring], Onion, Potato Starch, Olive Oil, Pea Fibre, Chive, Salt, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Parsley, Maize Starch, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Black Pepper, Dextrose, Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 Chilled: 22-25 mins Place on a baking tray lined with parchment paper in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: This product contains sharp skewers..Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
250g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 bon bons (46g**)
|Energy
|1435kJ / 346kcal
|660kJ / 159kcal
|Fat
|26.7g
|12.3g
|Saturates
|9.1g
|4.2g
|Carbohydrate
|12.0g
|5.5g
|Sugars
|1.3g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|0.9g
|Protein
|13.5g
|6.2g
|Salt
|1.24g
|0.57g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 250g typically weighs 230g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: This product contains sharp skewers..Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..Caution: This product contains raw meat..
