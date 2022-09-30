Lynx All Stars Trio Gift Set
- Lynx All Stars Trio Gift Set
- So, it’s gifting time again. The age-old question, ‘what will I get him?’ Relax. The answer’s simple. The legendary LYNX All Stars Trio Gift Set, featuring three LYNX gifts for him, is relied on by gift-givers everywhere to hit the spot, year after great-smelling year. Whoever he is, whatever the occasion, it’s the gift that always feels fresh. LYNX Ice Chill Bodyspray features our new, revolutionary dual-action technology that fights odour-causing bacteria to help him bust odour and smell incredible for 48 hours. No matter what comes his way, he’s got ice in his veins and the attitude to take it on. LYNX Excite Bodywash washes away odour, leaving him to decide how to play his 12 hours of freshness. The spicy notes of black pepper blend with crisp coconut to create a scent that captures that warm, giddy feeling of butterflies in the stomach when a crush walks by. LYNX Gold Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Spray goes beyond standard odour and wetness protection to include a unique anti-white marks technology so he can keep his white shirts white and black shirts black for longer. Son, brother, husband, dad, uncle, cousin…whoever you’re buying for, there’ll be no fake smiles or eye-rolling when he opens this one because he’ll actually like it. And use it. And every time he does, he’ll remember the great gift you gave him. Probably. Point is, year after year the LYNX gift set phenomenon proves that guys always want to smell amazing. Fact. Packaged and ready to gift in a box, the LYNX All Stars Trio Gift Set will transform his shower experience and keep him at the top of his game all day, so he can have the confidence to be the best version of the only thing he can be – himself.
- LYNX All Stars Trio Gift Set includes three gifts for him: LYNX Ice Chill Bodyspray 150 ml, Excite Bodywash 225 ml and Gold Anti-Perspirant Deodorant 150 ml
- The bodyspray delivers the perfect amount of zing with a cooling mint and zesty lemon scent
- The bodywash has a crisp coconut & black pepper scent that leaves him feeling fresh and smelling 100% ready
- The anti-perspirant deodorant spray uses anti-white marks technology to ensure no marks are left on clothing and gives him 72-hour protection against sweat and body odour
- Our gift set is packaged in a ready-to-wrap gift box which is 100% recyclable
- This gift set for men is ideal for any occasion — think the ultimate present, secret Santa surprise or all-year-round gift winner
LYNX ICE CHILL BODYSPRAY 150ML Ingredients: Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Zinc Neodecanoate, Isopropyl Myristate, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool. LYNX EXCITE BODYWASH 225ML Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, PPG-6, Lactic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Saccharide Isomerate, Coumarin, Limonene, Linalool, CI 17200, CI 42090. LYNX GOLD ANTIPERSPIRANT 150ML Ingredients: Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclopentasiloxane, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Aluminum Sesquichlorohydrate, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Glycine, Calcium Chloride, Propylene Carbonate, BHT, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Eugenol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool
United Kingdom
- LYNX ICE CHILL BODYSPRAY 150ML DIRECTIONS: Hold can 15cm from the body and spray. CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. LYNX GOLD ANTIPERSPIRANT 150ML DIRECTIONS: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children.
3 x 1 ℮
